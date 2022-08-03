unnamed.jpg

Chugach Front Range tundra blues.

 By Bill Sherwonit

I picked my first ripened berry of the season on July 10th, a strawberry from my girlfriend Jan’s patch. Then, less than a week later, I did my first serious “wild berry” picking of the summer. The yield was a quart’s worth of red currants found in Anchorage woodlands. The currants were big and juicy, with just the right amount of tartness, and abundant enough that I filled my yogurt container in only 15 or 20 minutes.

By month’s end, I also grazed on raspberries while walking through Kincaid Park with a friend, William, a seasonal ritual we share. I nibbled salmonberries and watermelon berries on a hike up Falls Creek valley with Jan and our dogs. And on one late July outing, I collected enough early-season blueberries to just about fill another yogurt container with the tiny, purplish-blue fruits.



