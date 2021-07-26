Six or seven years ago, while hiking along the Turnagain Arm Trail, a friend introduced me to a flowering plant that was easy to miss among the more colorful, showy wildflowers that brighten the Anchorage and Chugach State Park landscapes in spring and summer.
Small in size and pale green in color, that plant was a frog orchid.
On close inspection, the orchid’s flowers did vaguely resemble the shape of a frog, though as some have pointed out they may even more closely mimic a frog’s larval form, the tadpole.
I found much to like about Dactylorhiza viridis, the frog orchid. For one thing, frogs are among my favorite animals; and the fact that one species—the wood frog—inhabits much of Alaska seems rather amazing to me. Now here was an Alaskan flowering plant that, like those frogs, was easy to overlook. And its petals formed a frog-like shape, which led to its common name, frog orchid. How cool is that?
I’ll note here that some have tagged Dactylorhiza viridis with a much more pedestrian name, the “long bracted green orchid.” Why anyone would prefer that to frog orchid is beyond me.
Another parallel: orchids, like frogs, are most prolific and diverse in warmer, often tropical, places. Online searches reveal that as many as 28,000 species of Orchidaceae may be distributed around the world, which if true would make this the largest family of flowering plants. (I’ll note here that there’s disagreement among botanists on this matter. Some sources indicate that the Asteraceae or sunflower family is larger; and the online count of species varies from 20,000 to 28,000 depending on the website, a substantial range.)
Of those many thousands of species, just over thirty inhabit Alaska. On the one hand, this is a tiny percentage of the whole; on the other, it seems remarkable that so many different kinds of orchids occur in our far-north state.
Another thing that seemed unusual, even striking, about that first frog orchid was its color: the plant was entirely green, even the flowers. It turns out that isn’t so unusual for Alaska’s orchids. Online images of 32 species found in our state reveal that several types have greenish flowers; not surprisingly, most are overlooked except by botanists and other plant enthusiasts who seek out such wildflowers.
Moving ahead: as the years passed, I occasionally would experience the treat of seeing another frog orchid. Perhaps because I’d first seen the species along the wooded Turnagain Arm Trail and had come to associate the two, that’s also where I found the others, no more than a few in all and never more than one at a time.
I realized frog orchids must occur elsewhere locally, but came to think of them as uncommon woodland wildflowers.
It turns out I was wrong. Though frog orchids may be uncommon, their range extends far beyond forests.
My awareness of local frog orchids has expanded immensely this summer, thanks in large part to iNaturalist and a volunteer project called “Flora of Chugach State Park,” spearheaded by the Alaska Native Plant Society (and discussed in a recent City Wilds column).
Armed with my iNaturalist app, I have joined the park’s floral-mapping effort with great gusto. As I’ve done so, I’ve looked more closely at plant communities—and particularly wildflowers—in various parts of the Chugach Front Range, where I tend to spend a lot of my time while hiking, hill climbing, and exploring the nature of Anchorage’s “backyard wilderness.”
And what I’ve discovered is this: frog orchids are widely distributed through the front range, in a surprising (at least to me) variety of habitats. So far this summer I’ve found the Chugach’s frog orchids in five different locations, from woodlands to subalpine and alpine meadows. I even found one frog orchid just below Rusty Ridge, a roughly east-west spine that connects the top of Wolverine Peak and Rusty Point. That one was some 3,500 feet above sea level and far above tree line.
On another ramble, well outside the park, I happened upon a frog orchid while studying the wildflowers in a coastal meadow along Anchorage’s western edge.
In short, this summer I’ve found frog orchids from Anchorage’s coastal flats to high in the front range. Never did I see more than a few of the orchids in one spot and in most instances I found only a single plant (though admittedly I didn’t spend a lot of time searching for others).
And here’s the thing: I found all of the frog orchids without intentionally looking for them. You might say I happened upon them, which makes my discoveries even more of a delight.
I think what’s happened is that I’ve begun to develop an “eye” for frog orchids, much like I’ve done for morel mushrooms. Sometimes their forms simply seem to reveal themselves to me, to beckon in a way. This too pleases me.
Of course it helps that I’m looking specifically and intently for wildflowers when I make these discoveries; usually I’m bent over or even kneeling on the ground—in other words getting down where the frog orchids are likely to be.
I’ve read that frog orchids can be up to 1½ feet high and that sometimes the flowers are tinged with red, purple, or brown; but all that I’ve found this year have been six inches or shorter and every one has been pale green to yellowish green in color.
Our relationship is still young, so there’s likely to be considerably more I might learn about frog orchids (and Alaska’s orchids generally). But that’s all I have to report for now, except that clearly I’ve been smitten by an uncommon wildflower that by its nature (and like morels, another passion) often seems to hide in plain sight. And that too adds to the plant’s appeal.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com