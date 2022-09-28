unnamed (1).jpg
Late blooming wild rose, Anchorage. (Photo by Bill Sherwonit)




This past July, more than a hundred people roamed across the Alaska landscape, helping to document many of the plant species that inhabit our state. By the time the first-ever Alaska Botany Bioblitz ended, 118 participants had contributed some 11,000 observations and found more than 600 species of plants. 

As I reported in July, the bioblitz was something of a botanical orgy, organized by the Alaska Native Plant Society (AKNPS) and intended to compile as many observations of Alaska’s plants as possible between July 1 and July 31—and perhaps add to our collective knowledge of the state’s community of plants (or rather communities, given the wide range of ecosystems that occur within Alaska).



