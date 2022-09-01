Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




When I first noticed the large, red form in late July, I thought I’d found some kind of mutant berry. About 1½ inches long and three-quarters of an inch wide at its thickest point, the purplish-red “fruit” was faintly pear-shaped, with bristly, almost thorny, hairs covering its rough skin. Because it grew near some red raspberry plants, I wondered if it might somehow be related to those berries. Or maybe it was a deformed rose hip. Of course, rose bushes were also nearby.

Whatever it was, the object seemed to grow directly from the plant’s main stem, no more than an inch or two above the ground. And the stem ended just above the bulging shape.



Tags

Load comments