As lousy a year as 2020 has been, it is closing with some good news for local skiers.
On December 3rd Hilltop Ski Area officially opens to the public, a date nearly two weeks earlier than in 2019 when Anchorage experienced uncharacteristic above-freezing temperatures that lasted well into December.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome everybody back, but I hope that they bear with us a little because this season is different for all of us,” said Trevor Bird, general manager of Hilltop Ski Area. “None of us have ever operated a ski area in a Covid year and we know it’s different from what guests expect. We’re doing everything we can to make their experience as positive and as safe as possible.”
As a non-profit organization owned and operated by Youth Exploring Adventure, Inc. a 501(c)(3) organization, Hilltop was able to receive Covid relief funding to assist with the necessary renovations and system changes to allow for safe social distancing and ticket purchasing.
“We have a new ticket system to buy tickets online and a card that can be loaded through our website that allows skiers to go straight to the lift. We also have a pick-up box so you can buy a lift ticket online and then just pick it up here,” said Bird. “I think that’s going to be pretty successful.”
To maintain social distancing while riding the chair lift with others, Hilltop encourages guests to stay within their ‘people bubble’ adopting the slogan, “If You Arrive Together, You Ride Together” from the National Ski Association’s ‘Ski Well, Be Well’ Campaign.
“It’s not going to be the same setup as we’ve had in the past,” said Bird. “Some of the biggest changes is that we’re requiring masks just like everywhere else — masks in the building, masks in the lift lines, and masks on the lift. Basically every ski area in Alaska is trying to follow that guidance. That’s the biggest thing for us is making sure our season stays safe.”
Hilltop unofficially opened on December 1 for season pass holders to thank them for their ongoing support and to ensure the implemented Covid safety measures were successfully in place. On Wednesday, Hilltop temporarily closed for 24-hours to assess operations and the new online ticketing system to ensure any minor issues encountered were addressed prior to opening to the general public the next day.
“I think it went really well,” Bird said. “Guests were great at wearing their masks and adjusting to the new systems. We are really appreciative of them being patient as we work through it.”
Other notable changes you’ll find this winter at Hilltop include limited access to the chalet and changes to the food and beverage service. Guests may now only access the chalet for the restrooms, rentals, ticketing area and the ski school, and food and hot beverage service will now be take-away items passed safely through an outdoor pick-up window, Bird said.
“We have limited outdoor seating area with picnic tables and outdoor heaters. Otherwise it will be setup for take-away so folks can take food to their cars if they need to,” said Bird.
Even amidst a pandemic, interest in outdoor recreation remains high with many of Hilltop’s group and private lessons heavily booked for the season, Bird said.
“We could tell just from the summer scene how many people were out biking and recreating. It seems like everybody’s out doing more activities then previously,” said Bird. “We’re cautiously optimistic that that’s going to continue this winter.”
More changes in store for Hilltop’s 2020-21 season include the absence of the season-opening Solstice celebration in mid-December and other traditional group and competitive events.
“We love doing events but we don’t feel socially responsible if we were going to tell everyone to come to a big group gathering,” Bird said. “Historic, standard events for us are probably not going to be here this year, but our goal is hopefully to make them bigger and better for next season.”
Other organizational changes for Hilltop include a new logo and upgraded website where the public can access program information, weather conditions, hours of operations, sign up for their newsletter, and purchase tickets online.
Future post-Covid plans also are looking bright as Hilltop continues its goal of becoming a 12-month operation. They are deep into development of their summer lift-assisted mountain biking program as well as newfound partnerships within the skiing community. UAA recently turned to Hilltop to assist in providing a better training venue for their ski team. Using an underutilized part of their terrain park they are now building an FIS compatible qualifying slalom run that will be officially rated by next summer, Bird said.
“The point is now we have this great training space for UAA and then all of the rest of the ski teams and youth league ski teams to train on, so we’ll be able to host events where people can actually come up from the Lower-48 to compete, which you would not expect Hilltop to have something of that caliber,” Bird said. “Our main mission is recreational opportunities for Anchorage’s youth, but we just want to give back to the community as a whole. We want to be a great community asset for folks to come out and recreate. It’s been a stressful year so hopefully this is a chance for people to come and blow off some steam and have some fun.”
For more information visit www.hilltopskiarea.org or call 907-346-1446.