While most of North America is struggling with enough snow to open their slopes for business, Alyeska Ski Resort and Hilltop Ski Area are busy digging out from recent snow storms just in time. Anchorage-based Hilltop recently opened to the public December 2 with Alyeska Resort in Girdwood kicking off its season on December 10. Following tradition, both resorts reward their season pass-holders with first dibs on the slopes one day prior.
Thirty-one miles south of Anchorage, Alyeska has crews working overtime in preparation for their opening weekend, according to Ben Napolitano, mountain marketing director of Alyeska Ski Resort and Hotel.
“Right now we’re sitting at about 110 inches with 250 inches on the season already — which is significant,” Napolitano said. “We’ve been aggressively making snow for a solid base which will take us deep into the spring.”
Meanwhile, Hilltop located conveniently off Abbott Road is now open with ample snow for the first time in years, which allowed them to open with two runs instead of the traditional one. Opening weekend was very well attended according to Trevor Bird, general manager of Hilltop Ski Area.
“We’ve been really lucky. The fall was cold and it snowed early,” said Bird. “The natural snow is awesome and it really mixes in well with the man-made snow but the man-made gives us that base that we want.”
Hilltop, a non-profit organization owned and operated by Youth Exploring Adventure, Inc. a 501(c)(3) has several new operational changes that skiers will be sure to notice in 2021-22, including partnering with Shredmaiden, a non-profit clothing and instructional program that empowers women in snow sports.
“We’ve got really cool new programs. We’re offering expanded lessons, more adult lessons, adult freestyle lessons and more women’s programs, which is awesome,” said Bird. “We’re just trying to improve and grow all the services that we offer the community, I think that’s the really important part.”
In addition to the new ski programs, the outdoor seating area has been extended and boasts the addition of a massive fire pit made by members of Hilltop staff. The day lodge will have a new state-of-the-art kitchen that is in the final stages of installation. The kitchen will offer a variety of hot and cold menu options including expanded beverage service which, for the first time, will have beer and wine available.
Bird had hoped to have the kitchen completed by opening day but due to supply chain issues, equipment delays, and even a few lost pieces in transit, the roll out for their new food and beverage service remains a few weeks away.
In the meantime, Bird hopes that local food truck vendors, such as Grizzly Dogs who assisted opening weekend, will want to come out and lend a hand in feeding the skiing community.
“We’re trying to have food trucks out here in the next couple weeks. If anyone is interested in coming up, reach out to us — we definitely would like to have you,” said Bird.
Operational improvements for Alyeska includes a newly renovated E-Store at alyeskaresort.com that makes online purchasing and rentals easier to navigate.
“We made a pretty big investment in the fall and we’ve had a lot of very positive feedback about it,” said Napolitano. “This winter we’re really committed to providing a very high quality mountain venue product to be outside, recreate, and be active with friends and family in a safe and welcoming environment.”
Alyeska also reports that they will be providing full and unrestricted access to food and beverage service for the duration of the season.
“We plan on operating all of our restaurants,” said Napolitano. “The big thing with the food and beverage, and the events, is that we’re going to comply 100% with any municipal mandates.”
Both resorts offer a variety of discounts and packages for skiers with Hilltop providing military, student and senior discounts and free lift tickets for kids under 7 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Alyeska offers a “Choice Pass” option that provides a 20% discount off the window rate for skiing for the day and returns with their popular Stay-and-Ski Package that includes an overnight stay and lift tickets for two.
“Honestly, in my opinion it’s one of the best deals I’ve ever seen for skiing which is pretty aggressive when you look at the industry as a whole,” said Napolitano.
Ski School for youth and adults continue to be popular with Alaskans, as many of the specialty camps and clinics have sold out but group and private lessons are still available to book at both locations. Hilltop opened ski school bookings on Oct 1 and changes are planned regarding student skill level advancement throughout the season.
“We are trying to refine some of the skill levels than what we’ve done in the past so that kids get a more dialed in approach versus just saying that if you’re a beginner at the beginning of the season, you’re a beginner all season,” said Bird. “That’s often not true, so we are excited to make those changes.”
Both resorts are also in full swing with preparations for their popular community events this winter. With Alyeska hosting their New Year’s Eve celebration that will include skiing until midnight and a fireworks display.
“That was something new we started last year during Covid to celebrate being outside and being active,” said Napolitano. “Last year we had a solid mix of families, partiers and teenagers doing back flips and jumps in the park which was really fun.”
Hilltop is stoked to host the return of the Shifty Drift competition, a fat bike dual slalom race, and their free community Solstice party, makes its return on December 21 after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“The goal is just to provide something
for the community to have fun around the holidays,” said Bird. “We’ve got a D.J., the Reindeer Farm will be out here with reindeer wandering around. Santa, of course, is going to make an appearance and a fireworks show to wrap it up. Then we place a bunch of road flares down on the run and do a torch lit ski and give glow sticks to the kids, which is super fun.”
Hilltop and Alyeska are both located within the Municipality of Anchorage and are committed to all mandates to protect the health and safety of their guests, staff and communities.
“The world is still weird - there are still precautions that need to be taken,” said Napolitano. “During the ski season, some practices will be in place to promote the health and safety of our community. Our plan will also be dynamic in nature and will change with federal and local mandates.”
Up at Hilltop Bird says it’s an ever changing landscape but the staff will all be required to mask up for their own protection.
“Our goal is to keep our staff safe because if we start getting sick then we can’t operate and that impacts the community,” said Bird.
Bird and Napolitano are both concerned that neither resort has yet to meet hiring goals for the season. Both said their respective operations have ample job opportunities and offer a variety of flexible work options with competitive wages and ski benefits for staff and dependents and other employee perks, such as discounts on food, ski lessons and commuter allowances for Anchorage residents seeking employment with Alyeska.
Alyeska has several positions on the mountain and in the hotel and restaurants and interested candidates can apply directly through their job page at alyeskaresorts.com/jobs said Napolitano.
“We’re still definitely looking for employees,” Bird said. “It’s a great first job for folks for high school or college students and now with the bike park open in the summer it actually has more job security because a lot of these positions can carry through into the summer. Everything is available through our website or folks can apply directly through Indeed.”
For more information about rates, ski conditions and more, visit the Alyeska Resort website at www.alyeskaresort.com or Hilltop Ski Area at www.hilltopskiarea.org.