City Wilds By Bill Sherwonit
I heard and then saw the first sandhill crane of spring on April 22—an Earth Day delight — my attention drawn to the sky above Earthquake Park by the bird’s loud, distinctive call.
Guidebooks most commonly describe that call as a rattling, bugled, or trumpet-like sound, but to my mind, the voices of sandhills have a guttural “roarking” sound. Whichever descriptor is used, the calls have a haunting, primeval quality.
The arrival of cranes in Anchorage each year is one of my great vernal joys. Often when watching or listening to them, my thoughts are pulled to a remarkable encounter with these large, charismatic birds, one that occurred years ago in the company of a good friend and fellow wildlife lover, Wayne Hall.
For the first several minutes of our walkthrough of Bicentennial Park’s spruce-birch forest, Wayne and I talked and joked and laughed without worrying how far our voices would carry through the woodlands. We sloshed along the soggy, puddled trail in our rubber boots and spoke of migrating birds, long daylight hours, nesting dippers, and the earliest signs of a slowly greening world, all part of Anchorage’s move from winter into spring. Now and then, we stopped and listened to some of the season’s early singers: varied thrush, ruby-crowned kinglet, dark-eyed junco. Bright music for the ears and soul.
During one of our stops, Wayne alerted me we were getting close. It was time to move more quietly. Following his lead, I walked slowly and lowered my voice. Before long, an opening showed through the trees. Still a hundred feet or more from the wetland’s margins, we heard the sounds of water birds: the quack of a mallard and the winnowed “hoohoohoohoo” of a Wilson’s snipe, circling and diving through the sky, high above us.
Once at the marsh’s edge, Wayne reached for his binoculars and began to scan the swampy meadow and neighboring pond. My attention was drawn to ripples in the water close to shore. Then, looking through my own binoculars, I saw the head of a wood frog. Moments later, we heard the species’ distinctive hiccupy call.
It was the first time I’d seen or heard Southcentral Alaska’s only amphibian that spring, so in my mind, our small expedition was already a success. But we hadn’t come here looking for frogs, snipe, migrant songbirds, as happy as we were to encounter them after a long Alaskan winter.
Earlier in the day, Wayne and his wife, Marilyn Houser, had heard the loud, roarking calls of sandhill cranes while walking through this same wooded area in northeast Anchorage. Leashed to their dogs, they chose not to follow the calls. But Wayne was determined to find the birds, or at least try, and he invited me to join the search. So there we were, a few hours later, looking and listening for cranes, the tallest of Alaska’s birds and among those with the largest wingspans, measuring six to seven feet wide (behind only eagles and swans).
I happened to spot the first one, walking slowly on the far side of the meadow, its body hunched slightly in the hunt for food. Though sandhill cranes are sometimes confused with great blue herons where their ranges overlap, there’s no mistaking this bird, among Alaska’s most iconic animals and the only one of the world’s fifteen crane species to inhabit this part of the world.
Sandhill cranes stand several feet high, tall black legs supporting their mottled gray- and tan-feathered body (while the bodies of adult birds are naturally gray, they often stain their bodies brown while preening their feathers with iron-rich mud and water). A long curved neck rises to a mostly gray head and a face marked by distinctive white cheeks, a red forehead, and a long, dark, dagger-like bill.
Soon after my sighting, Wayne saw a second crane. Then a third. All three had patchy gray and brown bodies, their plumage blending nicely with the landscape’s still-drab grasses and bushes.
None of the cranes seemed to notice our presence. Or, if they did, they weren’t alarmed enough to either call or fly off. That, of course, was a good thing. We had no desire to disturb the birds, only to share their company for a while, observe their behavior and gain insights into their lives.
Wanting a closer look, Wayne led me off the trail and into a dense stand of spruce trees. We took up positions at the base of a gentle knoll, along the perimeters of a pond larger than a football field. In the shadow of the trees, Wayne set up two tripods; one held his spotting scope, the other his digital camera, capable of taking both video and still images. I, meanwhile, began scribbling notes in my journal, describing our time in the presence of the cranes.
Wayne and I barely moved or talked for the next 1½ hours, our conversation limited to brief whispered exchanges. It was an uncommon pleasure to be with someone whose patient watching and quiet, still presence matched — or exceeded — my own.
Two of the cranes stalked the pond’s edges near the center of the meadow, 100 to 200 feet from where we stood. The third slowly moved our way, step by purposeful step. It frequently paused to look or listen and occasionally crouched lower, head and neck extended, then jabbed its long, charcoal-gray bill into the water, lifted its head, and swallowed something. But what?
Cranes are omnivorous, with a diet that ranges from insects and worms to snails, rodents, seeds, roots, and grains. It was impossible to tell what these cranes were eating until the nearest one speared a frog and lifted it from the water.
With the frog grasped firmly between its lower and upper mandibles, the crane shook its head and neck, rearranged the prey in its beak — briefly, we saw the frog’s white belly and splayed legs — then tilted its head and swallowed.
Only occasionally was the crane rewarded with a frog when it stabbed the water, and I guessed that the large, wading bird was also eating other foods. But Wayne and I agreed that this wetland’s frogs were likely the primary targets of these migrating cranes and what lured them to this spot.
Cranes are normally wary birds that keep their distance from people. Both Wayne and I had previously observed them erupt in harsh, warning cries when humans ventured too close, sometimes inadvertently, so we were amazed by this one’s steady approach and calm demeanor. Now and then, the bird looked right in our direction, and it seemed impossible that the crane was unaware of us.
Eventually, the bird came within thirty feet or less, close enough that I got a full “head shot” when looking through the spotting scope. I studied the bird’s golden eyes, the bright red patch of bald, featherless skin on its forehead (one of the species’ most distinctive features), the downy feathers of its white cheeks and gray upper neck, the slits of its nostrils, a small blade of grass hanging from the beak, a fly crawling across its feathers.
Then, moving lower, I examined the larger feathers that grow on the crane’s wings and others that form a “bustle” over the bird’s short tail (that bushy feature named because of its resemblance to the frames used beneath dresses by women in the nineteenth century) and took in its gangling, scaly black legs.
Watching through his camera, Wayne was quietly jubilant. This was by far the closest he had ever been to a crane. With one memorable exception, it was also the nearest I had been. We believed the approaching crane to be a juvenile bird, the offspring of the more distant pair.
Out in the meadow, the two other cranes seemed less interested in eating than vigorously preening their feathers, occasionally socializing and, importantly, keeping watch. One of the adults seemed especially alert, though I assumed both remained vigilant to dangers.
None of the cranes seemed to pay much heed when a couple of mallards zoomed in and made a splashy landing. But twice their attention was drawn to the sky.
On one occasion, they arched their necks and turned their heads upward while remaining silent. Moments later, a juvenile bald eagle swooped low over the meadow, then disappeared behind the bordering trees. It seemed likely the eagle was more interested in the ducks than the cranes; even the juvenile was a large bird, about as big as its parents that we could tell.
Only once did the cranes make a ruckus. Their heads again turned upward; they shouted among themselves in high-pitched roarking cries while another pair of cranes silently crossed the sky, high overhead. Were the meadow cranes warning the others not to intrude on their spot? Or were they trying to get the pair’s attention, inviting them to join the feast? Whatever the intended message, the high-flying cranes continued on their path and showed no desire to investigate this wetland.
Once, briefly, a member of the adult pair danced. The crane opened with a bow, then hopped and spread its wings. I’d seen such behavior before, never for long and always from afar. But however short-lived and distant they are, such displays stir both curiosity and merriment, with dance steps that range from elegant to comical, as judged by us humans.
There is much more to say about the dancing of cranes, their annual migrations, and other aspects of their lives, but this will have to do. For now, the memory of an enchanting stay in the woodlands with a good friend, mesmerized by cranes that seemed to accept the unusually close company of humans, a rare and precious encounter.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.