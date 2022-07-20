It was, I suppose, a form of serendipity.
On the same day I joined the 2022 Alaska Botany Bioblitz (discussed in last week’s City Wilds column), Jan Myers informed me that a friend of hers, Meg, had discovered “lots” of sundew plants on a local walk.
This was intriguing news. Sundews are among the few types of carnivorous plants to inhabit Alaska, which makes them something of a northern oddity.
Though sundews occur throughout much of the state and are common in certain locales (including the Anchorage area), their presence here has always struck me as rather amazing, much like that of wood frogs.
I’ve seen Alaskan sundews on a few occasions but hadn’t observed any for several years, likely because I don’t normally spend much time wandering through bogs and other wetland areas, where they’re most likely to be found.
Sundews hadn’t been among my bioblitz “target” species; in fact, I hadn’t given them much thought for quite some time. But once brought to my attention, I decided to at least make the effort to find some of the insect-devouring plants.
One search area that came to mind was Ruth Arcand Park, near Jan’s home. The small Anchorage parkland has a large boggy area that my girlfriend and I have passed through many times in winter but never explored in summer, when it’s wet and mucky and often infested with mosquitoes.
Two days after her message about the sundews Meg had found, Jan texted me a picture of one, accompanied by the note, “Lots of sundews in RA swamp.”
Of course, I had to see them.
A couple of days later, doused in bug dope and wearing knee-high rubber boots, Jan and I stepped off the main trail and into the swamp. Within a few minutes, we found ourselves surrounded by the tiny but unmistakable forms of sundews.
Though colorful, the plants are easily overlooked by someone simply tromping through such wetlands, because they’re small, ground-hugging plants. Most of the ones we saw were concentrated in more open, muddy areas. where they were easiest to spot.
What a treat it was, to walk among such an abundance of sundews, in a place we’d never thought to look for them, or even considered they might be. My iNaturalist app identified the species as Drosera rotundifolia, the round-leaved sundew, also known as common sundew.
All the sundews we observed were past the flowering stage. Earlier in the season, we might have noticed small, white to pinkish flowers growing at the end of a leafless stem that rises above the plant’s “rosette” of rounded basal leaves, which grow along the ground at the tips of slender reddish stalks that radiate from a central point.
The distinctive rosette of bright and “hairy” rounded leaves is key to identifying the species. For all of the sundews that we observed, the leaves were pale green to yellow in color. Projecting from those leaves are a multitude of reddish hairs or “tendrils,” which sometimes give the leaves a rosy appearance. Each of those hairs is tipped with clear, sweet, sticky secretions that in sunlight glisten like tiny water droplets.
Those “glandular” hairs are what trap any unsuspecting insects that are attracted to the plant’s sweet but sticky “dew drops.” As the insect tries to free itself, neighboring hairs respond by curling inward, eventually engulfing the prey.
Even finer hairs on the leaf’s surface secrete digestive enzymes that eventually liquefy the prey, releasing nutrients that “feed” the sundew. Once the insect is fully digested, the leaf unfurls, ready to lure other victims.
From what I’ve been able to learn, the round-leaved sundew is one of two sundew species to be found in Alaska, the other being Drosera anglica, or English sundew. Beyond the sundews, three other types of carnivorous plants have so far been identified here, the others being butterworts (two species), bladderworts (three species) and Triantha occidentalis, or western false asphodel, which only was recognized as carnivorous in 2021, a story in itself.
Worldwide, nearly 200 species of sundews have been identified, ranging from less than an inch to more than three feet in height(from the basal leaves to the flowers growing atop the plant’s stem).
As a group, sundews are found across much of the planet, occurring on every continent except Antarctica, with the greatest diversity in Australia. Whatever parts of the world they inhabit, sundews prefer open wetlands that have good exposure to sunshine and are underlain by acidic soils.
The sundew’s ability to lure, trap, and digest insects is what enables this insectivorous plant to survive, even thrive, in otherwise nutrient-poor habitats, a prime example apparently being the Ruth Arcand swamp, which Jan and I may now more closely investigate in spring and summer to learn what other botanical delights occur there.
Besides the sundews, we’ve already confirmed the presence of at least two orchid species, hooded ladies’ tresses and white bog orchid, in that swamp. And there’s a plant, Triantha glutinosa or sticky false asphodel, that’s a close relative of the western false asphodel (cited above), only recently discovered to be carnivorous. Could it eventually turn out that another “insect eating” plant inhabits Ruth Arcand’s wetlands? What’s been learned in recent days can’t help but make a naturalist wonder.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.