Two months after representing his school and the United States on the world stage, Nordic skiing star JC Schoonmaker was named Sunday as the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Bill McKay Athlete of the Year recipient for 2021-22, receiving the honor at UAA’s annual all-sport banquet at the Alaska Airlines Center.
A senior from Tahoe City, Calif., Schoonmaker earned All-American honors in the 20-kilometer freestyle with a third-place finish and placed 11th in the 10-kilometer freestyle at the NCAA Championships, helping UAA to a fifth-place team showing.
The All-Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association First Team performer also competed at the Beijing Olympics in February, where he teamed with Ben Ogden to finish ninth place in the team sprint event. He also finished 13th in the freestyle sprint and 66h in the 15-kilometer classic at the Games.
Among his seven top-10 finishes, Schoonmaker won three medals at the US National Championships in January, racing to gold in the freestyle sprint and bronze in the classic sprint and 15-kilometer classic.
A standout in the classroom as well, he earned National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team honors from the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association.
Along with Schoonmaker, the other MacKay Athlete of the Year nominees were Cole Nash (cross country and track & field), Oggie Pantovic (men's basketball), Kylie Reese (gymnastics), Eve Stephens (volleyball) and Tennae Voliva (women's basketball).
In addition to the MacKay AOY, a pair of other prestigious awards were announced, with the Dresser Cup – UAA’s top student-athlete academic honor – going to distance-running standout Jacob Moos. A junior from Galena, Moos carries a 4.00 overall grade-point average in aviation technology.
The fourth annual GCI Alaska Born & Raised Award went to Palmer native Eve Stephens. A Colony High School grad, Stephens was a unanimous First Team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection and earned the second AVCA Second Team All-America honor of her career last fall, helping the Seawolves achieve a 19-12 record and an NCAA Tournament berth. The award goes to an academic senior who made outstanding athletic contributions to his or her team. Candidates must have lived in Alaska more than half of their lives and have graduated from an Alaska high school.