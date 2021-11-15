For the fifth consecutive year, Rage City Roller Derby was named as the number one sports team in Anchorage in the annual Press Picks reader poll. After a 20-month COVID-19 pandemic pause, league members are set to return to practice during the week of January 18th.
On May 26, 1973, 27,135 spectators jammed into New York City’s Shea Stadium to watch the Chiefs defeat the Pioneers, 34-31, to win the Roller Derby World Championship. Ticket sales that night surpassed $160,000, the second highest in history. Six months earlier, 50,000 fans in Chicago came out to watch a bout yielding a $179,000 gate. In the early 1970s, roller derby professionals earned as much as $60,000 ($367,728 in 2021 dollars) with the average being $12,000, $73,546 in 2021 dollars, for a 10-month contract. Today’s flat track derby participants block and jam for the love of the sport.
Rage City is a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA). Based in Austin, Texas, the WFTDA is the global governing body regulating 455 member leagues in 33 countries. WFTDA members from Alaska have included Boom Town Derby Dames (Wasilla), Denali Destroyer Dolls (Wasilla), Fairbanks Rollergirls, Juneau Rollergirls, and Sitka Sound Slayers.
In response to COVID-19, the WFTDA developed an extensive 7-tier pandemic response return to competition plan. The WFTDA plan was requested by 1,100 organizations including Hawaiian Airlines, Purdue University, Temple University, USA Cycling, USRowing, Special Olympics, and New Orleans East Hospital. The thoroughness and intentionality of the plan was recognized by medical professionals, and organizations worldwide leading to it being featured extensively in national newspapers, magazines, and television.
As of Nov. 8, the WFTDA listed Anchorage as meeting baseline conditions and Wasilla not meeting baselines conditions. Meeting the baseline safety conditions allows Rage City to move to Tier 1, a start no-contact training in January. Some international leagues have already entered Tier 6, Return to Long-Haul and International Gameplay (Small Events). The Rage City community is ready to roll after this long hiatus.
With derby names like Katnado, Semi-Automatic, Seoul CrushHer, Betty Rage, Hypnothighs, Shark Bait, and Purrenrage, the Rage City league consisted of sixty members ranging in age from 7 to 60, pre-pandemic. These members included geophysicists, musicians, engineers, artists, students, and teachers.
The league is an all-volunteer affair. To run bouts, Rage City relies on community members to volunteer their time as announcers, ticket takers, photographers, audio-visual staff, and officials (Time Lord, Reed 'Em and Weep, Personal Space Invader, and Web Stalker).
Rage City Roller Derby consists of four levels. The All*Stars is the highest level and competes internationally for world ranking points. Game points, which are weighted, are earned based on the results of the team, and the strength of their opponent. In February 2018, Rage City achieved its highest world ranking of 59. In March 2020, when the WFTDA paused roller derby worldwide, Rage City was ranked 73rd globally and had won four of their last five matches.
The second-level team, the Sockeye Sallys, competes in matches locally and throughout the state. The Juniors program provides roller derby experience for 7–17-year-olds. Finally, the Jamateurs are skaters who don’t compete as they practice and master WFTDA fundamentals.
When asked about the appeal of Roller Derby, Director of Marketing and PR, Franny Panties (#210) shared,
“Roller Derby provides an incredible sense of community and empowerment. Team gameplay requires communication and camaraderie. Members can make lifelong friends, across teams and leagues, through a shared loved of the sport. As a full contact sport, roller derby takes physical and mental strength, dedication, and fortitude. On the track, you may take a big hit and fall but the sport teaches you to get back up—and better still, everyone on your team is rooting for you to do so.”
Founded in 2007, by Heather McGee, Polly Carr, DeeAnn Apgar, and Lori Gag, Rage City Rollergirls brought the first roller derby league to Alaska. Year one involved training, recruiting teammates, creating a nonprofit and learning WFTDA rules. On March 1, 2011, after one year of WFTDA apprenticeship status, Rage City joined the WFTDA as a full competitive league. The Denali Destroyer Dolls were officially recognized by the WFTDA in 2012 with the Boom Town Derby Dames entering the apprenticeship program in 2015.
Roller derby can offer a perfect cathartic experience post-pandemic. And, roller derby strives to welcome all through anti-racist and anti-discriminatory policies. The WFTDA gender statement welcomes transgender, intersex women, and gender expansive individuals.
If you want to experience the thrill of roller derby, the league is offering new recruits a 75 percent discounted rate of $25 for an annual membership for the 2022 season. The Rage also offers financial support and scholarships. Helmets, skates, and pads can be expensive, averaging approximately $175 for juniors and $400 for adults. To ensure accessibility and for new members to try out the sport, the league has a gear loaner library. For membership questions, send an e-mail to info@ragecityrollerderby.org
Anchorage hopes for a return to competition for Rage City can be realized in 2022. Subscribe to the Rage newsletter for updates to be notified about competition updates. When competition resumes, tickets will be $10-$15 for an opportunity to watch jammers try to lap blockers to score points during a jam. Rage City offers discounts for students and veterans.