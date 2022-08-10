Purchase Access

I knew about Gary Holthaus, founding director of the Alaska Humanities Forum, long before I met him. However, I didn’t realize or appreciate how much he’d accomplished in his life — and the strong Humanist values he held — until after we became friends.

I trace the start of our friendship to June 2009 and the final Sitka Symposium, a remarkable gathering that for 25 years explored the interconnections of story, place, and community. I was approaching my sixtieth birthday, and Gary was in his mid-seventies. In other words, we were old-timers when our lives intersected and I began the process of getting to know this widely respected person, rightly described in his obituary as “an exceptional man,” — though Gary would have cringed at that description.



