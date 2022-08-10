I knew about Gary Holthaus, founding director of the Alaska Humanities Forum, long before I met him. However, I didn’t realize or appreciate how much he’d accomplished in his life — and the strong Humanist values he held — until after we became friends.
I trace the start of our friendship to June 2009 and the final Sitka Symposium, a remarkable gathering that for 25 years explored the interconnections of story, place, and community. I was approaching my sixtieth birthday, and Gary was in his mid-seventies. In other words, we were old-timers when our lives intersected and I began the process of getting to know this widely respected person, rightly described in his obituary as “an exceptional man,” — though Gary would have cringed at that description.
As one of the featured presenters at that 25th symposium, Gary had some provocative things to say that immediately caught my attention. One of his main premises was that humans are part of nature — no surprise there — but so is everything we build, invent, and create. Or destroy.
“We need language,” he urged us, “that honors all of it.” He further stated that “there is only one sacred place,” and it encompasses the entire universe. Therefore, nature writers and others need to broaden their outlook and their perspectives to “find nature in the marred and scarred . . . find beauty in the ugly and demeaned.” And we need to look upon and write about the “marred and scarred” without judgment.
In other words, we need to reshape our relationship with the entire Earth (and presumably all that lies beyond it). We need to see with fresh eyes and speak — or write — with a language that emphasizes reverence and respect for all of nature.
Being one who identifies as a nature writer, I sometimes felt as if Gary was speaking directly to me. And in a way, he was — just as he was speaking directly to everyone in that room.
Among his other attributes, Gary Holthaus, in my experience, was an inclusive and welcoming guy, in a way that few other people are. He was someone genuinely willing to trade ideas. Or, even better, stories.
At his core, Gary was a storyteller. He “told” stories through his poems and essays and other writings, and he told them through the spoken word. Thus the importance of language to him.
In his own understated way, he was also something of a provocateur, a trickster, willing — more than that, compelled — to say and write things that he knew were likely to spark strong and deep-felt responses in his audience, whether that audience be an individual or a room filled with people. He was also more than willing to present a minority opinion, even (and perhaps especially) among like-minded folks, to stir things up.
Again in my experience, he was also an exceptional listener, open and engaged.
While Gary spoke in Sitka, I jotted notes in my journal, food for further thought. There was a lot to take in and absorb. Some of it I agreed with, some I questioned, and parts I simply didn’t understand.
We talked afterward and traded perspectives. But there was too much ground to cover in those circumstances, so we agreed to continue the conversation here in Anchorage, where he’d be staying a while before returning home to Minnesota. It’s something I anticipated then. And I have deeply treasured in the years since.
We did meet a number of times at a favorite coffee shop, and I began to learn more about his life and work. We’d barely scratched the surface of each other’s lives when he headed back to Minnesota to be reunited with his wife and occasional artistic collaborator, Lauren Pelon.
Gary returned a couple of years later after being “called” by the Anchorage Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, a ministerial calling he accepted though he was nearly 80 years old. It was, I suppose, something of a gamble for both Gary and the AUUF, one that paid great rewards.
It seems worth mentioning here that Gary was called to lead the Anchorage fellowship though he wasn’t an ordained UU minister, a very unusual thing. He had, however, once been a Methodist pastor in Montana, serving three small communities there, and apparently also helped to “co-pastor” a Methodist parish on the Kenai Peninsula for a bit.
What’s curious about those ministries is Gary’s long-time identification as a Humanist (even his obituary emphasizes right up front that he was a “self-proclaimed Humanist”).
When did that shift occur, I now wonder? Perhaps he wrote or spoke about those conflicting perspectives, but if so, I missed it. Or have forgotten it.
Because Humanism became central to Gary’s life, a digression seems in order here. Some people reading this tribute might wonder what the heck a Humanist is. I have sometimes wondered that myself. But, because I identify as something of a Pagan Pantheist who knows just enough about Humanism to be dangerous, I’ve done some online research to better inform myself.
It turns out that even the Humanists themselves don’t exactly agree. Still, I like the definition provided by The Humanist Society of Western New York. In part, it reads, “Humanism is: A joyous alternative to religions that believe in a supernatural god and life in a hereafter. Humanists believe that this is the only life of which we have certain knowledge and that we owe it to ourselves and others to make it the best life possible for ourselves and all with whom we share this fragile planet. A belief that when people are free to think for themselves (many Humanists therefore also identify as ‘freethinkers’), using reason and knowledge as their tools, they are best able to solve this world’s problems. . . . “ There’s more, but that’s plenty for my purposes.
What’s most pertinent here is that my friendship with Gary deepened after he became the AUUF’s minister in 2012. Up until that point, I hadn’t known anything about UUs. Part of what I’ve learned is that this tradition — like Gary Holthaus, which might explain why they were a good fit — is inclusive and welcoming of all beliefs, whether religious or Humanist or somewhere in between. And rather than a single creed, there’s a shared “covenant” of seven principles that supports “the free and responsible search for truth and meaning.”
Again there’s a lot more, but you get the picture. This was right up Gary’s alley. His ministry at the AUUF lasted about 5½ years, ending in December 2017 when his failing health required Gary to step aside, earlier than he’d planned and members of the fellowship had hoped.
Gary’s days of adventuring in the mountains and other wild places had largely ended by the time he accepted the AUUF’s call, and we never got to spend time together exploring the backcountry, something essential to both of us for much of our lives. We did, however, meet many times for “coffee and conversation,” and during this time, I also read many of his poems and, most meaningful to me, his powerful and provocative collection of essays, “Wide Skies: Finding a Home in the West.”
Through those essays, I came to better understand Gary’s wry and often self-deprecating humor, his humility and penchant for self-examination and reflection, and for telling things “like they are,” at times baring difficult truths about his own life, behaviors, and ways of being in the world. I also came to understand his love and compassion for people of all sorts, his desire to share diverse stories and perspectives and to give voice to underdogs and the oppressed, all while pursuing questions important to him, questions tied to home, community, and the challenges of being human.
Gary’s essays also gave voice to the nonhuman beings with whom we share our planet, while recognizing their inherent value and our species’ complicated relationship with other life forms.
I also learned lots from Gary’s Sunday talks at the AUUF, each talk described in the order of service as that day’s “message.” I think he must have balked at even the suggestion that he was giving “sermons,” though the worship services he led — I suspect he had trouble with the idea of “worship,” too — did have a spiritual quality to them, at least to me, quite an accomplishment and perhaps something of a compromise for an avowed Humanist.
Gary’s messages to the fellowship often touched on social injustices and other hard realities and not infrequently had a sobering, provocative quality to them that frustrated some attendees, who wanted to feel more uplifted and joyous when they left the sanctuary at the service’s end.
At the same time, and more often than not, I’d wager, Gary’s Sunday messages brought to light the important contributions of women and men who were not necessarily famous but deserved recognition for the social and environmental causes they championed. And you can be sure that the people whose stories he told and whose lives he celebrated included Alaska Natives and other people of color.
I emphasize my experiences from Gary’s time with the AUUF because that’s when I got to know him best and gained the greatest insights into his larger calling as a devout Humanist. But I’d like to mention a couple of additional sources that reveal other significant aspects of his life.
His son, Kevin Holthaus, contributed a delightful piece, “Dad’s Writing,” to the 49 Writers Blog following his father’s death. And his obituary in the Anchorage Daily News showed the extraordinary breadth and depth of Gary’s contributions as a “writer, minister, father, administrator of public humanities programs, teacher, social justice activist, outdoorsman and engaged public citizen. His territory crisscrossed half the continent, stretching from Alaska to Minnesota and Texas and through the American West. His capacity for endless cups of coffee allowed him to meet a spectrum of people — from academics to farmers, corporate executives to street people — and he sought wisdom from them all.”
I recommend both the blog posting and the obituary for those who desire a greater sense of Gary Holthaus’s life and legacy.
The obituary, I’ll add, importantly notes that besides his ministries, teaching, activism, “voracious reading habit” and his own writing. “Gary also loved music and collaborated with his wife and musician/composer Lauren Pelon to create and perform compositions incorporating her music and his words, deepening the meaning and resonance of both for widespread audiences.”
The bond, the love, and the creative passion he and Lauren shared were central to Gary’s life, as I’ve come to know it.
After Gary left Alaska for the last time at the end of 2017, he returned with Lauren to their Minnesota home. Unfortunately, Gary’s physical health and cognitive abilities began a slow and painful decline as the body and mind of a once vibrant and life-embracing soul gradually and quietly slipped away, Lauren by his side for those last difficult days and months, and years.
Now that he’s gone, this is how I’ll best remember Gary: the two of us are sharing stories, Gary recalling some incident from the previous day or years before, his remembrance ending in a chuckle, accompanied by a warm smile that brightens the moment, brightens the world.
Gary Holthaus, Aug. 21, 1933 to July 5, 2022, RIP.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.