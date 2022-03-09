To celebrate the end of the darkest time of the year, I wanted to explore the chart of one of the brightest stars born in the season just behind us, LeBron James, and to get really technical about it like I imagine a Capricorn would.
LeBron James’ chart is fascinating to work through, in part because it is not necessarily obvious that one of the preeminent athletes and superstars of our time would have his Sun in Capricorn, the dollars-and-cents guy of the Zodiac, instead of, say, robust, performative Leo or Mars-ruled Aries. I wanted to write about his chart for a number of reasons, but mostly as a way to explain why relying on Sun signs alone can leave people feeling misunderstood when engaging with astrology. The reading of a natal chart is all in the details.
Before we really get into things (and we will), it’s important to note that to attempt to put King James, whether you love him or hate him, in a Capricornian box is to miss many of the qualities that fuel a life built on work. But make no mistake: LeBron James, in life as well as in astrology, does embody Capricornian values in his identity. James’ chart exposes core values centered around work, Capricorn’s subtext. What comes easily is put to use for difficult tasks and what is difficult is challenged and turned into gold, which we can see as we move around the wheel of the sky.
Throughout the personal planets, LeBron’s chart depicts struggle alongside the makings of a grounded kind of effort that is paired with aspiration—essentially, the makings of an athlete. Any successful athlete will tell you that while they believe that their spirit can take them farther than their body ever could, to not take into account their tangible fitness before a given challenge is disastrous on the competitive stage. The earthiness of Capricorn keeps a person moving forward, one calculated step at a time, but could also be the weight attached to a balloon to keep the ego in check and from blowing away.
LeBron’s Sun in Capricorn makes a tense square with his Moon in Aries, which indicates conflict in his early childhood and likely between his parents, but also says something about the quality of this person overall. Sun-Moon squares are often given negative connotations because they can suggest a bipolarity or stagnation—imagine a ping pong ball that never stops bouncing back and forth between two identical walls—but this aspect in James’ chart along with his Ascendant in Gemini tells a story of a person who houses an inner tension between commitment to a grounded kind of work and also to flight, with a Moon-in-Aries heart on fire behind it all. The cosmos, in some ways, describes a soul soaring against the earthy pull of gravity to a slam-dunk—using gravity in whichever direction the task requires.
Conjunct his Sun is Neptune in Capricorn and Jupiter in Capricorn, which, respectively, links to his identity the dream to become something in the world through his profession and a natural predilection for success. Jupiter, the planet of expansion, in the sign of directed work, indicates that a person with this chart has an in-born ability to build a name for himself and expand through his career. Fueling this is Saturn, the planet of rules and discipline, which exists in powerful sextile to Jupiter and completes this picture of someone who is driven—but also gifted—to succeed.
We started with the Sun and its relationships, but before I look at the Sun in a reading, I almost always first look at the chart ruler and where—in what House—it resides. From there, I look at what conversations that planet is having with others in the sky—similarly to what I just did with the Sun—to explore what a person desires and with what quality and flavor they act toward that purpose. The Sun tells us who but the chart ruler usually gives us a clearer indication as to why.
LeBron’s Ascendant is in Gemini, so the ruler of his chart is Mercury—a planet of movement, communication, and, to some extent, big risks. If we locate Mercury in the above wheel, we can see that it is in Sagittarius, another sign that has to do with movement, as well as aspiration, and that it is in the 6th House—the House of the body and of work. In this placement in James’ chart, Mercury has almost an exact trine with his Moon in Aries, and this conversation is important—it signals that this is someone who needs to be who he is to the world (the Moon, representative of emotions and need, is in Aries, the Zodiac sign that says I must be what I am and is in the 11th House, the House of personal relationship with larger community) and that through work and likely physical work (6th House). We can take this conversation further by looking at how Uranus, the planet of change and upheaval, also trines the Moon and is conjunct Mercury in Sagittarius. When Uranus (in the 6th House of the body and work) trines the Moon, it’s as if a person is one step ahead of others—in this case, sometimes literally.
To say the above paragraph simply: James’ chart tells the story of a person who turns his fate around and inspires others by working professionally in an aspirational way with his body.
Venus in Aquarius in the 9th House and Mars in Pisces in the 10th House both talk about James’ behavior and attractions when it comes to relationship, but they also speak directly also about his career, which likely makes his Capricorn self happy. When Mars is in the 10th House and so closely conjuncts the Midheaven like James’ Mars in Pisces, a person is born ambitious and with a battle-like mentality to be the best of the best. Mars, being the planet of action—of doing—and of athletics, and the 10th House defining what a person seeks to be known for or how they seek power, this placement portrays a person who might just find a way to professionally play sports as a way to be acknowledged for what he does. Pluto, the planet of power and what is unseen, contributes to this as an idea in the Fifth House of play and creativity, and in a trine to the Midheaven, communicates comfort with attention and an ability to transform those around him through his profession.
Pisces is another part of James’ chart that draws attention in astrological conversations because, from reviewing his life and career through the filter of the media, he doesn’t seem to do like we traditionally think a Piscean does—when it comes to mutable signs, Mars in Sagittarius or Gemini is more often the signature of the athlete. Pisces is a sensitive and dreamy—ruled by Neptune, which is essentially Mercury’s opposite—and is associated with the arts, and film. The fish also can symbolize martyrdom (the age of Pisces was defined by monotheism, rife with martyrdom and Christ-like narratives). In James’ chart, Pisces in such a prominent place is manifested in his philanthropy and his burgeoning interest in film.
The bit about Pisces ruled by Neptune brings us back to close to where we started. If we look to Neptune where it lives conjunct his Sun in the workhorse sign of the goat, James’ Neptunian dreams and imaginations are the ruler of his Midheaven, where he is being acknowledged for actively doing.
Venus in Aquarius in the 9th House is almost unnoticeable with all of this work and action, but the planet of love and beauty is there, in a sign concerned with different experiences and with taking care of humanity, in the House of learning and education. That James founded the I Promise School reflects this relationship.
Charts like LeBron James’ challenge the tendency to oversimplify things in any theology, another thing we could attribute to Venus in wily Aquarius in the 9th House, which also wraps in theology into the educational mix. James’ chart ask we, as astrologers, to keep in mind that everything is in motion and that there is both karma and dharma visible in any person’s chart—we can see where the soul has been and also where it is going, moving from the Eastern side of the chart (the left) to the Western (the right). James’ chart urges us to remember that this wheel represents a moment. If we observe where his chart is going versus viewing the chart as static and unchangeable, we see a mirror of his life; Mars is heading towards the 9th House, toward the humanitarian energy of Aquarius as well as the House associated with education and learning. A person with this chart might build themselves up in the public eye as a person of ambition and athleticism (Moon in Aries in the 11th House and Mars in Pisces in the 10th) as part of a dharmic path that leads to doing for others through the realized power of the self. A person like this might be one of the best basketball players of our time but be deeply pleased by higher learning and the human condition and the ability to give it to others.
More than anything, LeBron’s chart says: We’re never one thing, and especially if we don’t stay put for too long but don’t forget where we came from.
He’s still a Capricorn, which, for as much as it throws people off, is actually quite obvious if we observe James’ public persona. Even in stardom, James is rooted to his family and his high school sweetheart, like someone with his Sun in Capricorn in the Seventh House, which indicates that he works at relationship. Even in stardom, a part of James’ charm is that he appears down to earth, like any good Ohioan.