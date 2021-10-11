Once upon a time, in a hotel near the Quebec border, I once watched six hours of curling. Yes, six hours. As I watched the CBC broadcast of the Canadian national championships, sponsored by Tim Horton, a plan was conceived: I will one day get on the ice and try curling.
Yet, with every Google search and subsequent curling club website review, I would inevitably miss each opportunity to curl the stone by a week or two.
As an individual new to Anchorage, I was on the hunt to fulfill my curling destiny. So, it was with great enthusiasm that I learned about the October 9th Learn to Curl event hosted by the Anchorage Curling Club, former home to two-time U.S.A. Olympian Jennifer Schultz.
According to USA Curling, there are 197 clubs in the United States and the Anchorage Curling Club, founded in 1954, is one of these. Pre-Covid, the all-volunteer non-profit club had a membership hovered around 150. Currently, the club is making a rebound with 100 members registered for the 2021-22 season. They have daily evening leagues with beginner opportunities on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. The ACC offers a $25 social membership which gives you the opportunity to drink at the bar and watch the intricacies of curling. If you are ready to take to jump to competition ice, contact the club for competition membership details.
Seventeen adventurous souls showed-up with me ready to curl and sweep on a late Saturday afternoon for the two-hour session. Excited, I arrived early and spent time learning about the competition surface treatment from Steve Smith, one of the club’s eight ice technicians Steve Smith. Daily temperature and humidity data is taken.
Most participants, like myself, were simply curious to try while a few eager participants had literally been roped-in by friends or work colleagues to be substitutes in leagues that were literally starting this upcoming Wednesday.
Thankfully to all, after arriving, the bar was open for $5 drafts and most engaged in consuming liquid courage as we waited for the session to start. All participants were required to be vaccinated as well as masked.
As we took to the ice, participants were divided into four groups with an instructor to guide each team. After starting with push-off from the hat while balancing instruction, our training graduated to curling, sweeping and the nuances of scoring when curlers achieved stones in the house. With forty-five minutes of training under our belts, our team readied for competition. The Bad Ass Curlers, our hastily determined moniker, then migrated to one side for our first taste of curling competition.
After two ends, we faced the hard truth of losing to a bunch of novices. Oh, wait, we were beginners too. Accordingly, a new curling plan was hatched in my mind as I saw the opposing team strike their attitude filled victory pose. My curling destiny was not done. Let the curling and sweeping journey begin as I am on the road to earning a curling trophy.