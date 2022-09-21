unnamed.jpg




The Chugach State Park trail that leads to Hidden Lake—and also has a branch that goes to Ship Lake Pass, The Wedge, and The Ramp—has always had some muddy sections, which can be particularly bad during the “shoulder seasons” with their freeze-thaw cycles, and in summer after extended rainfalls. But never have they been as awful as this year.

On late summer and early autumn hikes in search of blueberries, Jan Myers and I (and our dogs) had to negotiate huge boot-sucking mud holes that are the worst I’ve ever seen along this route, and among the worst I’ve observed anywhere in the Front Range in my 40 years of hiking there.



