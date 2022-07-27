Untitled design.jpg

As bad as things have gotten at Anchorage’s Centennial Park campground this summer, the situation could be much worse. Imagine, for instance, what might happen if a brown bear family were to wander into our city’s newest homeless camp, say at night and undetected.

By nature, brown bears (or grizzlies) are much more aggressive creatures than black bears, particularly females with cubs. If one were to enter an occupied tent in search of food, the resulting encounter could have—and very likely would have—disastrous, perhaps deadly, consequences.



