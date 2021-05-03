The Arctic Winter Games International Committee awarded the 2024 games to be hosted by the Mat-Su Borough on Thursday, according to a press release from the borough.
Alaska has not hosted the AWG since Fairbanks hosted the week-long competition featuring athletes from Arctic nations competing in 21 sports in 2014. Alaska has hosted six AWG in the past, and the 2022 games are set to begin next year in Grand Prairie Canada.
“When I heard about the request to host the Arctic Winter Games, I knew the Mat-Su Borough was the perfect place. We have tremendous outdoor facilities and ski trail systems. The hockey, the snow shoeing, the cross-country skiing, all of these winter events we’re famous for, and i’d certainly love to see sled dog racing brought back and fat tire bike racing added as a new event. I’m confident the Borough staff and all our partners will put on the best winter games ever,” said Borough Mayor Vern Halter.
The estimated total amount needed to host the games is between $4 million and $6 million, and the Borough Assembly voted to appropriate $250,000 in February. The most recent Alaskan host community of Fairbanks also forwarded $50,000 of their proceeds to assist in the effort, though much of the costs will be covered by grants, sponsorships and in-kind donations. An estimated 2,000 athletes and another 2,000 volunteers will converge on the Mat-Su Borough for the week of cultural events and competition. The Borough is working with the Chickaloon Village Traditional Council and other Tribal organizations to develop the cultural program.
“Congratulations to the MSB on being selected to host the 2024 AWG. The state of Alaska is fully behind the borough’s efforts to host the games and we look forward to showing off the best Alaska has to offer with our hospitality, our competitive athletes, and our vast beautiful state,” said Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer.
When Fairbanks last hosted AWG, their budget was $8.2 million, butonly $4.7 million was spent on organizing the games. The economic impacts of the 2018 games in the Northwest Territories, Canada were roughly $38 million.
The borough had become interested in hosting the games for over two decades, but lacked the facilities. With the recent construction of the Menard Sports Complex, Government Peak Recreation Area and Skeetawk ski area, the borough won the bid as the only Alaskan community that applied to host the games. The host community rotates between Arctic nations including Greenland, Canada, Yamal in Russia and Sampi in Scandinavia.
“The Mat-Su Borough 2024 AWG bid was extremely professional and well received by the International Bid Review Committee,” said AWGIC President John Flynn.
The week long games will host 21 sports including traditional Arctic and Dene sports as well as yet to be determined regional sports. Last fall, Lt. Gov Meyer invited the Mat-Su Borough to submit an application as it was Alaska’s turn in the rotation to host and no other municipalities had expressed interest.
“The virtual tour really wowed me. The enthusiasm from the community and partners was really felt through the entire tour,” said AWGIC Committee Member John Estle.
The Assembly heard presentations from Purchasing Officer Russ Krafft, who was serving as the Deputy Borough Manager at the time. Krafft briefed the Assembly on the associated costs and legacy that AWG has built up over 50 years of competition between Arctic nations.
“We believe that the borough has with the exception of potentially a biathlon range, all of the required infrastructure to host the games. We have the ice, we have the nordic and we have the cross country skiing, we have plenty of gymnasium space in the schools to host all of the associated games. The largest challenge that we see with the games will be the funding of the games,” said Krafft.
Now that the games have been awarded for Mach of 2024, a nonprofit organization will be set up to collect funding and prepare for the games. Borough staff may serve on various boards to offer expertise as well as staff from the cities of Palmer and Wasilla, and a specific page has been created to allow for volunteers to sign up.
“Yes it’s about athletes and s sports and celebrating the uniqueness of our arctic community in that way, but it’s also about celebrating and sharing culture and traditions,” said Planning Services Manager Kim Sollien.