WASILLA — Longtime Iditarod photographer Jeff Schultz was inducted into the Knik Museum’s Mushers Hall of Fame Sunday, July 18.
“It was a very big honor and a surprise,” Schultz said.
Schultz was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his prolific body of work spanning over several decades. He is one of the few non-racers to be recognized due to his widely known talent and continued dedication to the Last Great Race.
“His pictures really bring it home,” Wasilla Knik Historical Society committee member, Robbin Robbert said.
Robbert said that he’s seen several photos taken by Schultz, but this Sunday’s ceremony was the first time he had the opportunity to meet him in person. He said that he was a very deserving candidate and it was very exciting to give him the recognition he deserves, especially after having to wait an extra year due to the pandemic.
“He takes pride in his work… He wouldn’t have inducted himself. He’s not a self-promoter. He’s a very humble man... The Iditarod is just in his blood,” Robbert said.
Schultz said that he’s made countless memories taking pictures for the Iditarod, starting with being personally invited to start working for them by the “Father of the Iditarod,” Joe Redington Sr.
“For me, it’s all about the adventure,” Schultz said. “It’s like a big family... The people are more important than whatever goal you’re after.”
Schultz noted that he retired from being the official race photographer two years ago, but he still actively shoots for the Iditarod with racer profiles and other projects like the Faces of the Iditarod, his effort to tell the stories of all sides of the race from the dogs and mushers on the track to the veterinarians, village volunteers, and others on the sidelines.
“You gotta be a real tough person to run the Iditarod,” Schultz said.
Robbert said the Knik Museum strives to keep the Hall of Fame going to connect the public to the Iditarod while recognizing the important people contributing to the ever-evolving narrative. Ellen Redington delivered mail featuring commemorative postmarks with the help of her dog team during this year’s event.
“It’s like a yearly reminder for what it’s all about,” Robbert said.
Robbert said that next year’s Hall of Fame event will be a huge occasion since it runs in conjunction with a landmark event, the 50th anniversary of the Iditarod.
The Knik Museum is also hosting a free concert with Hobo Jim in September. They also plan to hold a community dinner at the Palmer Elk’s Lodge for Alaska Day in October.
Knik Museum’s summer hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. For school field trips or private tours, call 907-376-7755 or 907-376-2005. For more information, visit wkhsociety.org/museums.
