unnamed.jpg

Denali and Guido take a rest break after reaching the N-S spine leading to McHugh Peak’s summit ridge. 




One dog is 10½ years old, clearly past her athletic prime and prone to stiff joints and occasional muscle strains when she forgets her age and behaves like the frolicking, high-energy puppy she was when we first started roaming the hills east of Anchorage. The other is a small, late middle-aged dog who’s more rotund than svelte, and gets around on stubby legs.

Yet for all of their limitations, both Denali and Guido remain impressive hill-climbing canines who seem to love getting high into the mountains whatever the season, whatever the weather.



