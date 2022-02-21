Over the past few weeks, with each viewing dose of the Winter Olympics, I found myself daydreaming of a future where dog sled mushing teams would be elevated and offered an opportunity to compete in a future Winter Games. Eight months ago, the International Olympic Committee added the word together to the Olympic motto. Is this an indication that a human and animal team could compete in the Olympics? As these canine athletes traverse vast distances as quickly as possible, their partnership exemplifies the epitome of a human and dogs working together.
Germany may have dominated the sled events at the 2022 Olympics, winning all but one Gold, but the future of domination would rest with Alaskans and Alaskan Huskies if mushing was introduced as an Olympic event.
Sled teams may not have the ability to compete at the Olympics but all mushers dream of making it to the show, the Last Great Race, the Iditarod sled dog race. And, this endurance race proudly showcases one of the cornerstones of Alaskan culture, the sled dog.
“The Iditarod is and will remain a very strong culture of diversity. From indigenous peoples all the way to how this race is run and who runs this race. Our sled dogs are gender-neutral and so are our humans. That is the way it has always been,” said Chas St. George, Chief Operations Officer of the Iditarod.
Alaska has always been conjoined at the sled. The Iditarod route consists of primeval trails navigated by the Dena'ina and Deg Hit'an Athabascans as well as the Inupiaq and Yup'ik peoples. Hundreds of years ago, Alaska Native communities relied on sled dog teams to transport subsistence hauls as they migrated between fishing, hunting, and berry picking camps.
“In many ways these communities are steeped in the nomadic. They have their fish camp. They have their hunting camp. They have their berry picking camp. They got from point A, to point B via the sled. Sled dogs were a companion for every community and they were in many, many instances, they were revered and they still are, you know, collectively. When you go to a village and you sit down and just listen to an Elder, just ask them about the dogs… they can tell you stories that are very special,” St. George added.
In the past, sled teams transported goods to remote towns and villages in Alaska. Prospectors relied on mushers during the gold rush, and the U.S. Postal Service delivered mail to rural communities off the road system, with contracted mushers, up to 1963 when airplanes took over delivery.
“These dogs are a great part of our diverse culture in Alaska, and they are the reason why so many people have been able to go from point A to point B,” St. George said.“They couldn’t have done without the sled dog.”
For the 2022 edition of the race, the dogs will pull 975 miles from Anchorage to Nome via the northern route. Sled teams will take to the starting line on 4th Avenue in Anchorage on Saturday, March 5th, at 10 AM, for the ceremonial start of the 50th anniversary Iditarod edition. The municipality will close off 4th avenue at 4 p.m. on Friday and begin transporting in and placing the snow to prepare the starting route.Anchorage residents can see the nearly 650 dogs make their way through the initial 11-mile route ending at the Campbell Creek Science Center.
Many Anchorage residents living near the 11-mile route, will host ‘trailgate’ parties, adding a festive atmosphere for the mushers and dogs alike. St. George reminds these festive supporters to resist the normal sharing of food items and drinks with mushers to ensure safe distance protocols. Mushers and their teams have been actively attempting to protect themselves from COVID-19 exposure for more than a year. All mushers, volunteers, and other staff are required to be vaccinated by the Iditarod Board mandate.
Each team will set off from Willow, for the remaining 964 miles of the northern route, on Sunday, March 6th, with the re-start scheduled for 2 p.m. Teams will be fighting for a share of the $500,000 prize fund, the largest in sled dog racing. The winning sled team will earn more than $50,000. And, $1,049 is guaranteed for those teams that finish the race outside of the top 20.
With a race of this size and scope, many volunteers are needed, nearly two-thirds of them coming from outside of Alaska. These individuals take leave or vacation to support the event. Considering set-up and tear-down of the ceremonial start, Willow re-start, checkpoints, and the finish, the logistics are extensive, more than 1500 volunteers are involved including 55 veterinarians, 20 vet techs, and 30 pilots will be utilized.
Each sled team consists of 12 to 14 dogs and Michael Phelps’ famous diet can’t top these canine Iditarod athletes in-take during the race. Specifically, a sled dog’s daily caloric intake requires 10,000 to 12,000 calories with some being fed a diet of as much as 15,000 calories. For comparison purposes, a Tour De France cyclist burns 6,071 calories daily, a marathon runner between 2,224 calories and 3,593 calories, while an Ironman competitor will burn between 8,000 and 10,000 calories. Dogs receive a combination of kibble, mixed with chunks of salmon, beaver, or other meats high in protein and Omega3.
St. George stressed how important this race has been in regard to improving nutritional standards for all dogs.
“We don't shy away from animal rights activists because nobody does as much to help preserve the health and well-being of the canine than we do in terms of an organization. We not only have veterinarians but veterinary medical schools that research these dogs and have been doing it through years and years and years. And the outcome has been when you see any kind of kibble that you're going to feed your dog and it says it's high in Omega 3s. It comes directly from here that comes directly from this race. It comes directly from the research that's been done.”
Together these mushing teams will race their way from Anchorage to Nome with some teams fighting for lasting glory while others likely simply strive to finish The Last Great Race. The winner will complete the race in nine days with the slowest finishing teams taking as many as 14 days.
Alaskan culture is one with the sled dog. Upon arrival to Anchorage, visitors to Alaska may be surprised to hear daily radio advertisements for funeral services offered from one known as the ‘Mushing Mortician’. But, to us Alaskans, sled dogs are part of our collective fabric and soul where mushing follows us from birth to death.