The Iditarod recently announced the release of their 50th anniversary logo.
The new logo features a sled dog with the ceremonial garland awarded to champions’ lead dogs at the end of each race.
“I love it. It really does exemplify what is the ‘Iditarod Nation’ and 50 years of nothing but sheer joy,” Iditarod Chief Operations Officer Chas St. George said.
According to St. George, the logo design went through several iterations before making the final cut.
“It was a very comprehensive process. There were a lot of individuals involved. We had a lot of help. We had a lot of ideas,” St. George said.
St. George said the final product turned out very well and exemplified what the Iditarod was all about by putting the sled dog front and center. He said the logo honors the extraordinary canine athleticism and sheer grit that makes Iditarod champions.
“The dog exemplifies perseverance and exemplifies a lot of different elements that make up the Iditarod culture. I think it all sort of flows right together,” St. George said. “It’s all about them. It really is.”
The new logo will be used for a variety of marketing purposes in and around the 50th anniversary.
“We have a lot in store and a lot of it I can’t disclose right now, but stay tuned and you’ll see how it becomes a part of the fabric of what is the Iditarod,” St. George said.
There are currently 52 mushers signed up for the 2022 Iditarod as of July 28. St. George said that overall preparation is going well and overall excitement is at an all-time high.
“We cannot wait,” St. George said. “
Iditarod officials plan to release apparel and other merchandise featuring the new logo in the fall. Those with ideas for items are encouraged to reach out to their new store partner, Voyij at Hello@voyij.com.
