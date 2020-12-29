Those of us who call Alaska home are all too familiar with the darkness of our winters. The symptoms of SAD, depression, anxiety, and cabin fever are all too familiar. It can be difficult to experience connection and feel like ourselves during the winter months. You can often hear Alaskans say “once winter is over, '' or “only a few more months until summer,” looking forward to the return of the long summer days and the gift of light and warmth from the sun.
As we know, winter is an imminent and necessary cycle of nature. The cold and darkness is a part of our environment. No matter how much we wish for it to be summer or curse the cold, it is still going to be winter, if we like it or not.
Now what if you were to be inspired by that same natural cycle in relation to the highs and lows, bliss and suffering, laughter and trauma of the human condition? Would you see pain as a natural season of your life that will give way to joy? Would you gain inspiration from the nature surrounding you to assure yourself that even though it is cold, bitter and dark, you are certain that the sun will return, the leaves will bud, and the cold will give way to warmth and light?
That appreciation and connectedness to nature is what Kara Troglin seems to live for. Author of “She Will Rise” (find it at Barnes & Noble and Amazon) and aspiring Yoga Therapist, Kara is registered with the Yoga Alliance as an Experienced Registered Yoga Teacher at the 200-hour level, with an additional 500hr-RYT and a Yoga Alliance Continuing Education Provider endorsement. She has also just completed a certification in Trauma Informed Yoga.
Kara finds true connection and inspiration in nature. Nature is apparent in her colorful instagram posts (@kara_alaskan_yogi) and yoga offerings to students. With retreats, yoga hikes, and beach yoga classes offered in Seward, AK; outdoor practice is where Kara gathers herself and finds inspiration from the external influence of the environment and elements.
Kara found yoga as a competitive gymnast in 2005 and was initially attracted to the physical aspects of yoga. It was not until 2015 that she truly developed a deep, personal love for everything yoga has to offer, far beyond the mat.
Receiving her 500-hour certification at a yoga immersion in Bali, Kara got to live for two months in her own “Eat, Pray, Love”yoga setting. She was drawn to Zuna Yoga because of the education she would receive supporting the neuroscience and specific supporting sciences of yoga. She found her deep connection to pranayama (breathwork) and the power of meditation while she was there.
“I was sitting on my little front porch [in Bali], meditating and taking in the scenery, the rice fields, the trees, the wind, and I just started crying,” Kara said, explaining that the tears were from pure joy. She reflected on the wind moving through the trees, the subtle movements of nature, and how she felt a deep connection “This is what it is all about. You are more than just your body and your mind,” she said.
Kara reflects on her glimpse of the meaning of life and why we are here, giving her, and me, goose-bumps as the revelation is re-lived.
Kara truly relies on her breathwork and encourages her students to develop their own relationship with their breath. In class she asks her students to allow their breath to be their teacher, and her to only be the guide.
“I am impressed when someone can make the decision to simply lay on their mat and breathe instead of struggling through a pose,” Kara said. “I want my students to know it is their personal practice.”
Kara embodies the value of trusting the intuition involved in knowing it is time to take a break and just breathe. She shares that pranayama is like “coming home to yourself. You don’t have to do a full kapalabhati, just breathe.”
“Yoga is a healing modality,” Kara said. “Mental health is a big draw [of yoga].” Kara always knew she wanted to go the mental health route with yoga, and working with Yoga Therapists of Alaska while at Deha Yoga in Anchorage, really set her in motion.
With a personal experience of trauma, Kara has a strong appreciation for Trauma Informed Yoga.
“I was really surprised after it happened, even as a yoga teacher, that I still experienced deep depression,” Kara said. “Yoga saved my life!”
In the experience of pain and suffering, Kara stresses “growth and experience from the power of meditation” and how one can go from those heavy feelings to true freedom.
Kara describes Trauma-Informed Yoga as a weaving in of the psycho-education and concept that the mind and body are one. With a heavy focus on the nervous system and vagus nerve activation, Trauma Informed Yoga encourages a healthy mind which attributes to a healthy body. The true meaning of Yoga, after all, is the union of mind, body and spirit.
Wanting everyone to have access to yoga, Kara hopes future students know that you do not have to know anything about yoga to give it a try. Do not be intimidated. Kara offers a safe space for students of all ages and levels. She quotes Krishnamacharya’s encouragement to future students, “If you can breathe, you can do yoga.”
You can learn more about Kara’s on-line class and in-person retreat offerings on her website at linktr.ee/karatroglin. She also has offerings for private instruction if you find yourself in need of nature inspired, deep healing while in Seward. Kara holds space for her students and hopes to help guide the healing journey of yoga through poses, meditation and breath.