Snow still tenaciously clings to the ground, and flurries have freshly dusted my West Anchorage neighborhood on this first Monday of April, abundant evidence that winter isn’t yet ready to concede the tug-of-war battle it’s playing with spring.
Still, it won’t be long before snowy trails turn muddy and sprouts of green emerge from the ground and local trees. Before that happens, I’d like to celebrate a local trail that, for me at least, is best walked in winter: Earthquake Park’s Inside the Slide Trail.
I first discovered this half-mile or so loop several years ago, not long after it was marked in 2015 with directional signs and natural history panels. As much as I enjoyed walking the trail and learning about the forest through which it passes, it never became one of my regular routes. This past November, shortly after my collie mix, Denali, was severely injured, that changed.
During the weeks that Denali was largely housebound, I, too stayed closer to home when getting out into our city’s wilds. Just about every day I walked to Earthquake Park, not much more than a mile from my house via neighborhood streets and the Coastal Trail.
Inevitably,I began to spend more time exploring the maze of narrow woodland footpaths that intersect the Coastal Trail in Earthquake Park. And before long, I reacquainted myself with the Inside the Slide Trail, which I hadn’t explored in at least a year or two. I also began paying more attention to the natural history interpretive displays that explain many of the features of this landscape which were formed by Alaska’s devastating 9.2 magnitude Good Friday earthquake of 1964.
In Turnagain, a considerable amount of land slid toward the inlet as violent shaking softened and, in places, liquefied clay-rich soils. As Inside the Slide’s Panel 1 explains, a “massive landslide” took “trees, roads and houses with it.”
The “jumbled landscape” through which this interpretive trail passes is “the remnant of the forest that was 25 to 40 feet higher and approximately 100 feet” from where it rests today.
Ten illustrated panels placed along the trail explain in easy-to-understand text and images many of that jumbled forest’s features and how or why they formed. I’ve now walked the trail and read the panels enough times that I can recall from memory their titles. Among them, “A Wildlife Gathering Station,” “Plant Yoga,” and “Kings of the Forest.”
As other descriptions of the Inside the Slide Trail note, this small loop intersects with the network of other “social trails” that local residents have created over the years in their wanderings. But small directional signs make it easy to stay on the interpretive trail.
Once Denali had recovered enough to go on longer walks, I began bringing her to the loop. And whenever this winter’s frequent storms made for marginal driving conditions, this became our go-to walk.
As the weeks passed, I found myself driving less to hiking destinations and walking around my home more often. Many times, I would find myself Inside the Slide; which is a good thing, especially now knowing that automobile exhaust is a major contributor to the climate crisis. After all, every little bit helps.
One of the things I love about this trail is the variety it offers in its short length, both in the rolling terrain it passes through and the choice of routes it presents, when combined with intersecting trails. Depending on my mood, I can wander through Earthquake Park for an hour or two while moving on and off the interpretive loop.
Getting some daily “uphill vertical gain” has become one of my priorities (and yes, something of an obsession). Though none of the mounds and hillocks along this path are especially high or steep, the winding, up-and-down nature of the trail meets my desire for at least some uphill walking.
One might expect the Inside the Slide Trail to have even greater appeal in springtime and summer, when the forest has greened, and its many small ponds become seasonal homes to a variety of animals, from wood frogs to waterfowl. Alas, those same ponds produce legions of ferocious mosquitoes, which make the route considerably less attractive to me. Besides that, sections of the trail are often muddy during our warmer months, and because Denali’s long, fine fur is something of a mud magnet, this is another reason to steer clear.
So for me, Inside the Slide is likely to remain a mostly winter trail. I’ll keep walking it a while yet, until the snow melts away, and in fact I think I’ll head there on this fourth day of April, soon after finishing this column.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com