ToolikCryocampsis-9-6-22.jpg

Muskoxen near Toolik Field Station in Arctic Alaska browse shrub branches exposed above the snow’s surface on a warm day in April 2020. Photo by Seth Beaudreault/Toolik Field Station

Peter Ray and Syndonia Bret-Harte have studied Arctic plants for a combined 50 years. But they recently found there was still more to learn when an accidental experiment led to a surprising discovery about how such plants behave in the snow. Their finding warns of a potential new mechanism for future Arctic warming.

Ray, a professor emeritus at Stanford University, and Bret-Harte, a professor with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Arctic Biology, found that woody Arctic and boreal shrubs and trees become more “bendy” when frozen. The researchers named the counterintuitive phenomenon “cryocampsis,” from the Greek roots “cryo” for “frozen” and ”campsis” for “bending.”



