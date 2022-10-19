North and South Suicide Peaks.jpg

North and South Suicide Peaks, seen from McHugh Peak.

 Bill Sherwonit




Though I backed William Pagaran’s two-year mission to rename Chugach State Park’s North and South Suicide Peaks, I considered his effort something of a Quixotic quest, with little to no chance for success given the obstacles he had to surmount. But it turns out that his persistence—and heart-felt motivation—has been rewarded.



