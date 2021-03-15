Dallas Seavey is an Iditarod champion once again.
The third-generation musher who now calls Talkeenta home earned his fifth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race title, arriving at the finish line at Deshka Landing just after 5 a.m. Monday.
Seavey joins legend Rick Swenson as the only mushers to win the Iditarod five times.
The title comes after a slight hiatus in race. Seavey last competed in 2017, earning a runner-up finish. That followed three straight Iditarod titles, 2014-2016. Seavey also won it all in 2012, and did not finish outside the top-8 during an eight-year run from 2009-2017.
Seavey was the first to arrive in Skwentna, hitting the checkpoint at 12:44 p.m. Sunday. After serving the mandatory eight-hour layover, Seavey hit the trail en route to the finish at 8:44 p.m.
As of early Monday morning, Aaron Burmeister led a half-dozen additional mushers out of Skwentna.
