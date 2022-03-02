Ernest Hemingway raised much awareness of the running of the bulls in Spain in his 1926 release of the Sun Also Rises.Certainly, his prose raised awareness to the editors at Time magazine. On July 11th, 1932, Time shared their first story on the running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain.
“For four days from 6 a. m. until long after midnight sleep is next to impossible while Pamplona celebrates the Fiesta of San Fermín, its patron saint. There are bullfights, street dancing, parades of huge grotesque figures, much drinking of strong Spanish wine. But by far the most exciting ceremony—one which takes place only at Pamplona—is the encierro (driving of the bulls)….The bulls lowered their heads, charged the crowd. The crowd took to its heels, the bulls stampeding in pursuit.”
Ninety years later, Anchorage residents and visitors can experience a uniquely Alaskan version, certainly more docile and safer.
For sixteen days, it is next to impossible to slumber while Anchorage celebrates the Fur Rendezvous winter festival with this year’s patron saint, Alaska’s State Balladeer, Hobo Jim, who passed away last October after battling cancer. There are snowshoe softball, dog races, ice bowling, curling, outrageous snow sculpture figures, cornhole, much drinking of craft beer from Anchorage brewers as festival-goers celebrate in carnival style. But, by far the most exciting ceremony – that takes place on 4th – is the Running with the Reindeer. Rudolf and his friends lowered their heads, charged the crowd. The crows took to the snow downtown manmade trail, the reindeers in full pursuit.
As of this reading, Fur Rendezvous 2022 is in full swing. In partnership with KWHL 106.5 Alaska’s Rock one of the marquee Rondy events is the Running with the Reindeers. The event was the brainchild of Bob Lester of KWHL’s Bob and Mark Show. Rumor has it that the idea budded from the stories of those seeing volunteers and handlers running chasing a loose reindeer around 4th avenue during one of the Fur Rondy events in 2007.
Since 2014, 50% of the proceeds from the event go to the Toys for Tots charity. Alaska Toys for Tots supported 31,395 children in 2021. Over the thirteen prior running of the reindeer events, more than $100,000 has been raised.
For $32, you can experience Fur Rondy’s Running of the Reindeer with nearly 2000 others while procuring a ceremonial t-shirt to commemorate your experience. Pedestrian in comparison and paired with a significantly more docile True, reindeer can weigh as much as 700 pounds but a bull can put the scale over 2000 pounds.
To witness, make your way to 4th Ave between D and H, G Street start, before the 4 PM start on Saturday, March 5.
As soon as Fur Rondy finishes up, I am sending in a new 2023 event recommendation to festival organizers. What do you think about Cruising with the Caribou? I can see it now. Running with the Reindeer would be scheduled for Saturday and then Cruising with the Caribou on Sunday.
What? They are the same species, Rangifer tarandus, with Scandinavian nations and Russians referring to them as reindeer while North Americans call them caribou. They may be the same but I love the sound of the potential new name. Running with the Reindeer – Cruising with the Caribou. Now, I would buy that t-shirt.