In nuclear engineering, a critical mass is the smallest amount of fissile material needed for a sustained nuclear chain reaction. On Saturday, September 17, a group of Alaskan Twitter users plan to kick off a chain reaction of their own.
“In a city as large as Anchorage, it’s disappointing that it is so unnavigable to pedestrians and cyclists,” says Olivia Garrett.
Part of a Twitter group of like-minded Alaskans, Garrett is co-organizing “Critical Mass: Ride for Anchorage.” The informal gathering is meant to draw attention to the lack of safe pedestrian paths while also calling attention to alternative modes of transportation. The Critical Mass movement, which is now worldwide, began in San Francisco in 1992. A testament to the movement, in Vienna, a Critical Mass Ride has been held every month since 2006 and attracts up to 1,000 or more riders.
Although Garrett and her co-organizers aren’t expecting a 1,000-bike crowd, their Facebook event had garnered 249 responses as of Wednesday morning.
“We have some assembly members who said they plan to attend, and so far, the feedback has been great, so we are hopeful for a big turnout,” says Garrett.
While Garrett is thrilled about the possibility of a large crowd, she cautions that only experienced, competent riders should attend as their bike route will take over busy city streets. The planned route begins at the Loussac Library at 11am. Riders will roll down Denali Street before bearing left on E 36th Ave and C Street as they return to the library. In total, the ride is 3.6 miles long and is anticipated to take about 45 minutes to complete. Snacks, bike maintenance, and water will be provided to riders in attendance.