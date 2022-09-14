Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




By Anchorage Press Staff

In nuclear engineering, a critical mass is the smallest amount of fissile material needed for a sustained nuclear chain reaction. On Saturday, September 17, a group of Alaskan Twitter users plan to kick off a chain reaction of their own.



Tags

Load comments