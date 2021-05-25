The songs of warblers are notoriously difficult to distinguish from one another, particularly for beginning bird watchers. The challenge is not as great in Alaska, simply because few members of the “wood warblers” family inhabit the state. In my experience, only four warbler species are commonly found throughout the Anchorage Bowl, with a couple others occurring in more limited areas.
The four most abundant local species—the yellow-rumped, orange-crowned, Wilson’s and yellow warblers—tend to arrive here in that order, which helps in identifying the birds and their melodies. Like other wood warblers, they are small, active, insect-eating birds, about the size of chickadees, more or less.
The smallest of the bunch, the Wilson’s warbler, is smaller than either chickadees or redpolls and not much bigger than a ruby-crowned kinglet. It’s also the flashiest, with males sporting bright yellow plumage from head to breast to belly, and a glossy black cap that appears as a sort of beret atop the head.
To me the Wilson’s warbler is among the most beautiful birds to inhabit Alaska, a sparking golden presence, and is appealing in other ways, too, which I’ll write about some other time. Here I’d like to focus on another favorite, the yellow-rumped warbler, which is the first of the warblers to settle into Anchorage each spring for a sojourn that lasts three to four months.
This year I first heard and then spotted a yellow-rump on April 30. As usual, it was the fifth migratory passerine species that I heard brightening the local landscape with its song, following ruby-crowned kinglets, robins, juncos, and varied thrushes. Though the first four’s order of appearance (as announced by their songs) may vary from year to year, the yellow-rumped warbler’s place in the sequence never seems to change.
Its early arrival makes the yellow-rump easy to identify by both sound and sight. A resident of coniferous and mixed forests, locally the bird seems to especially prefer the upper reaches of birches. Happily for bird-watching sorts, in late April and early May the leafing of birches and other deciduous trees is usually still a couple of weeks away. Once the trees have fully “leafed out,” warblers show a great ability to blend with those leaves.
And because it’s the first warbler to appear, the yellow-rump’s song is easy to identify. Though sometimes described in guidebooks (and online references) as a tinkling or musical trill, to my ears yellow-rumped warblers send out a kind of slurred, whistled (or warbled) song. The Audubon Society’s description of it as a “slow, soft, sweetly whistled warble” most closely matches what I seem to hear.
As for its appearance: though not as flashy as the Wilson’s warbler, the yellow-rump is a strikingly handsome bird. Before offering a description, I’ll mention here that ornithologists have split the species into a pair of subspecies. The Audubon’s yellow-rump occurs primarily in the “mountainous West,” while the Myrtle variety inhabits the continent’s eastern and northern regions, including much of Alaska. Because the sub-species sometimes interbreed, there are gradations in the yellow-rump’s appearance—and likely its song.
Here in Anchorage, the birds I’ve come to recognize as yellow-rumped warblers have splashes of yellow in a plumage that is mostly streaked black and white. As is often the case with birds, males have more striking patterns that include a white throat and “eyebrow” with a sharply contrasting black eye mask. The yellow patches occur atop the head, along the sides, and, as you’d expect, in the rump area. (The Audubon subspecies has a yellow throat and is otherwise largely gray around the head.)
I suppose I should mention that the feather patterns described above are breeding season colors; in fall and winter their plumages tend to be “duller” in the words of ornithologists. But we Alaskans are lucky to see them at their vibrant peal.
I’ll also note that yellow-rumps are among the most widespread and best-known wood warblers, and among the songbird species whose population status is stable and healthy. By some estimates, the global breeding population is 130 million birds, with nearly 60 percent of that population spending at least some portion of their lives in the U.S. The yellow-rump is also the primary “winter warbler” to be found in North America, with wintering populations as far north as New England in the East and the Seattle area in the West.
Because yellow-rumped warblers tend to stay up high in trees and are hyperactive birds, getting a good, admiring look at them can be a challenge. But I’m usually content to simply enjoy their good company, while listening to their cheering songs and seeing the flashes of their forms in forest canopies. My occasional more intimate, close-up (and typically brief) encounters with the species are thus a special treat.
Patient birders who watch long enough are likely to see yellow-rumps engage in “sallying” behavior, in which they’ll leave their perch on a branch and catch insects in open air, then return to the protective cover of the tree from which they launched.
As insect eaters, yellow-rumps could be considered generalists, with a diet that ranges from caterpillars to beetles (including the bark beetles that have devastated local spruce forests) to ants, aphids, grasshoppers, and gnats. I suspect they also eat plenty of mosquitoes. In winter they’ll reportedly also consume a wide variety of fruits, which helps to explain why they can winter farther north than other warbler species.
According to my sources, yellow-rumped warblers tend to nest in conifers—locally that would be spruce and perhaps some hemlocks—on horizontal branches anywhere from four to 50 feet off the ground. Females produce from one to six eggs, which hatch after 12 to 13 days. After hatching, the young birds remain nestlings for 10 to 12 days, then leave the nest as fledglings. Like other songbirds, yellow-rumped warblers quiet their voices once nesting has begun. Instead of songs, they’re more likely to call, a sort of “tick” to my ears (or “chek” according to my guidebooks), most often when startled or threatened.
Yellow-rumped warblers largely seem to disappear during this nesting and fledging period, and for good reason. They’ll reappear later in the summer, when young birds aren’t as vulnerable, often in mixed flocks with other migratory species and the local birds that stay here year-around. They’ll leave us for eight to nine months, then return the following spring with bright voices that help to enliven the reawakening forest.
