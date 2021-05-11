It happened so fast that by the time I began spreading the news, the spectacle had largely ended.
On the first Wednesday in May, Jan Myers and I headed to a network of ponds within a long stone’s throw of the Coastal Trail. The ponds are about 3½ miles from Point Woronzof and two miles from the Kincaid Chalet. What makes them special, at least to me, is that they are the seasonal home of wood frogs, the only amphibian to inhabit our part of Alaska.
Because I live in west Anchorage and I’m fascinated by these far-north frogs (whose range extends into the Arctic), the Kincaid Frog Ponds, as I’ve come to call them, have become one of the places I check each spring to listen for their love songs and appreciate their remarkable—and largely overlooked—presence in the local landscape.
A few days earlier, on Sunday, May 2, I’d heard the season’s first frog songs at the small—and yes, largely ignored—pond that’s adjacent to the Point Woronzof parking lot. The songs, which are actually more of a call but still music to my ears, were tentative and intermittent, but clear evidence that the frogs’ annual mating season had begun.
Given the shortness of that season, I knew I shouldn’t wait long before checking out the Kincaid Frog Ponds, which host a robust—but temporary—population of Lithobates sylvaticus. At their mating peak, those frogs produce an amazingly boisterous chorus of voices.
So on May 5 Jan and I and our dogs headed out from the Kincaid Chalet area and walked to the frog ponds. Even before we got there, we heard their amphibian voices. While most descriptions that I’ve found describe their songs (or calls) as a duck-like quack, to my ears they more closely resemble a hiccupy gulp.
The more frogs that are calling, the more strongly the males have to project their voices to be heard. At least that’s my theory. So our ability to hear them from a few hundred feet away, with dense thickets separating us from the ponds, suggested an abundance of lovesick frogs (or horny, if you prefer) were joined in song.
I should note that scientists report only the males engage in these grand singing competitions, presumably to impress their female companions.
We hurried down to the nearest pond, which also happened to have the loudest, most riotous songfest on that day. I’ll mention here that wood frog monitors who track such things have developed a “calling index” to qualitatively measure the number of singing frogs. That scale goes from 0 (no frogs) up to 3, a full chorus in which calls are “constant, continuous, and overlapping.”
On this day the calling was off the charts, comparable to—and perhaps exceeding—the wildest wood frog choruses I’d ever heard.
Based on past observations, the volume of calls suggested that the frogs’ mating season in these ponds was at or near its peak, a fact that was substantiated by another behavior.
Under normal conditions, wood frogs tend to be secretive, elusive, and easily spooked critters that stop calling and dive for cover at the slightest approaching noise. But on this afternoon—as on only a couple of previous occasions that I’ve observed—the frogs seemed totally oblivious to our presence. Or they simply didn’t care. They continued to sing while we walked and talked nearby. And none dived for cover. (Of course amphibians are hardly the only creatures to be driven to distraction by sex.)
Jan and I roamed around, relishing this crescendo of calls. This was something we had to share, so we used our iPhones to make videos of the performance. Within the next few days I texted one of the more impressive videos to several friends, showed it to several other people, even posted it on Facebook.
I urged those who wished to hear the chorus “live” to go to the Kincaid Frog Ponds soon. Wood frogs are considered “explosive breeders” and their annual mating orgies normally last only a week. Or less. If this was indeed the peak, the songs would soon end.
Sure enough, when I went to check on the frogs Friday afternoon, their calls were diminished and the frogs more skittish. They quieted when I approached the shoreline and dived for cover when I got close. It was a blustery day and I considered the possibility that the high winds might be contributing to the frogs’ increased wariness. But I also found gelatinous masses in which eggs had been deposited, pretty darn conclusive evidence that the mating was over. (This mating and egg laying and the transition from egg to tadpole to frog is worthy of further reporting, which I’ll do some other time.)
On Sunday I returned once more, to be sure my suspicions were correct. It was a calm day, ideal for listening to their calls. But the frogs had gone silent. This year’s orgiastic display had ended, at least at these ponds. It’s likely that mating has only just begun, or yet to occur, in other local ponds and lakes, particularly on the Hillside, where spring arrives later than in Anchorage’s lowlands.
Here’s another remarkable thing about wood frogs: adults spend only a few weeks of each year in water. Once mating is done, they head for land and disperse. And they do so quickly. They’ll spend the remainder of spring, summer, and fall hopping and feeding in local woodlands, wetlands, and meadows.
Thousands of Anchorage wood frogs move among us, largely unnoticed, in places most people wouldn’t suspect.
For those who might be curious what these amphibian wonders look like, the small, handsome bodies of adult wood frogs measure roughly two to three inches long, females slightly larger than males. They range in color from brown or bronze to a bright, coppery orange, speckled with dark spots. A dark band crosses their faces, the species’ so-called eye mask. And beneath that mask, a thin whitish “lip line” runs across their mouths.
It’s my sense that many (and likely most) human residents of Anchorage have no idea wood frogs share the landscape with us. This was once again confirmed on Sunday, when Denali and I ascended from the frog ponds to the Coastal Trail. A group of four people, all locals they acknowledged, happened to be walking by.
Perhaps noticing my binoculars, one member of the group asked if I’d been watching waterfowl. No, I told him, I’ve been looking and listening for frogs. That surprised the foursome. Frogs? In Anchorage? Can that be so?
I couldn’t resist showing them a picture of one frog that earlier had allowed me to get close enough to capture its image on my phone. Then I showed the video.
Wow, they said. Frogs are making all that noise?
Yeah, I replied grinning, still amazed myself by the riotous calling. But they’re done for the year in these ponds, I added.
Yes, the spectacle has ended, and all too quickly.
As Jan has noted, we were lucky to catch the show. But our good fortune was helped by knowledge of the frogs’ local life cycle.
Still, it’s possible you might their singing competitions in other ponds or lakes or puddles in the Anchorage area, where wood frogs are only now preparing to voice their riotous songs. And way up high in the Chugach Front Range, some won’t be singing until weeks from now. And that too is another story.
