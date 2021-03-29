There was a time when I considered April my favorite month of the year, no fooling. Nowadays May and September are my favorite months to reside in Anchorage (and Southcentral Alaska more generally), but there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the arrival of April, which is something of a bridge between winter and spring—that bridge called “break-up season” by some. And that’s one of the reasons April is no longer my favorite, perhaps the main one.
I think I began to more fully notice April’s muckier side after dogs entered my life, first Coya and now Denali. Long-haired dogs, especially those with fine hairs, tend to be mud magnets.
The abundance of mud is also reflected in the colors of April, which for much of the month are dominated by a mix of white, browns, and grays, as our snowpack melts to reveal the drabber shades of ground beneath it, leftovers from fall’s dying away of leaves, grasses, and other organic materials.
With this year’s locally substantial snowpack—which to me seems the deepest in many years, as March gives way to April—it seems likely that April’s drabber and messier side will persist longer than usual. Still, by the end of the month, we’ll see hints of the colors that will transform the landscape in May, during what we Alaskans like to call “green-up.”
This is one of the things that once made April so endearing to me (and still does): the first shoots and buds and flowers of spring.
Over the past five to ten years—and maybe even longer—I’ve gradually been learning the forms that common Anchorage-area wildflowers take when their fresh shoots first push through the soil. This remains a work in progress and I’d likely accelerate my learning curve significantly by taking a plant class or spending time in the company of a knowledgeable botanist or two. Still, it’s fun—and rewarding—to learn on my own the different stages of say, common (or tall) fireweed, wild geraniums, and Jacob’s ladder, among the earliest wild plants to sprout.
In my experience, the best place to see early shoots and buds—and not too much later, the Anchorage area’s first blooming wildflowers—is Chugach State Park’s Turnagain Arm Trail (which as the name suggests, parallels Turnagain Arm south of the Anchorage Bowl). Unless we experience an unusually cold April, I’d be willing to bet that some combination of Jacob’s ladder, Kamchatka or Holboell’s rockcress, soapberry and one or more members of the saxifrage family will be flowering between April 20 and 25 (if not sooner).
Among my greatest early spring joys is finding those first blooming wildflowers and that is almost certain to happen somewhere along the Turnagain Arm Trail between the McHugh and Rainbow trailheads.
Another great pleasure: hearing the songs of early arriving migratory passerines. This too will happen in April, likely the middle of the month. The first of the singers will be one of these four songbirds: ruby-crowned kinglet, robin, dark-eyed junco, or varied thrush. These, too, can be found along the Turnagain Arm Trail (though I’m just as likely to hear early robins and juncos in my west Anchorage neighborhood).
Though I’m partial to songbirds, I’ll also welcome the April flights of Canada geese, along with the arrival of sandhill cranes, swans, a great variety of ducks, and other waterbirds (including gulls), which will take up temporary residence at Westchester Lagoon, Potter Marsh and other portions of the Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge, and other local bodies of water.
If April brings sufficient warming, the first songs of wood frogs may also be heard, though the grand crescendo of their mating calls is unlikely to occur until May.
Finally, insects will begin to appear in substantial numbers. Yes, the earliest mosquitoes are likely to reveal themselves in April, but only the larger, slow-moving types and they’re likely to be present in small numbers. Joining the mosquitoes—and sometimes appearing before them—are the year’s first butterflies, usually either mourning cloaks or tortoise shells, which like songbirds tend to reveal themselves in mid-April. These small delights will be joined by early bumblebees and April hatches of stoneflies, which most years I seem to notice first in the South Fork of Campbell Creek, out of the Prospect Heights trailhead (perhaps that’s because I frequently hike the trail that crosses the creek).
Ah yes, I can’t forget bears. Almost certainly there will be reports of both black and brown bears in April, as they begin emerging from their dens and seeking food. While some people bemoan their presence, I celebrate the fact that we share our local landscape with bears, along with frogs, butterflies, birds, blooming flowers, and other wild beings, big and small.
Writing all this down, I can easily see why April was for many years my favorite month to live in Anchorage. Yet April only hints of the grander explosion of new and renewed life that’s to come in May, along with even longer and warmer days, and the opportunity to collect the year’s first wild foods, from mushrooms to fresh greens.
For now I’ll simply say “Welcome April,” still among my favorite months, as messy as it can be.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.