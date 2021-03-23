It all began with a serendipitous conversation at a Kincaid Park trailhead.
A woman who recognized me had a story to share. It turned out she’d recently hiked Kincaid’s Bluff Trail for the first time, lured there by my City Wilds column about that rolling foot path, which roughly follows the tops of sand dunes that form the park’s western borders.
The woman had loved the trail. And, by the way, while hiking it she’d seen a couple of owls. They were flying below her, about where the dunes meet Anchorage’s coastal flats. The woman didn’t know what kind of owls, but I was pretty darned sure they were short-eared owls. I knew that they inhabit “open country” and occasionally are spotted along Kincaid’s bluffs and on the flats below. I’d even encountered one while hiking the Bluff Trail about 15 months earlier (documented in my column “Owl surprises hikers with unexpected behavior”).
I would have to see for myself.
A couple of days later, Jan Myers and I hiked the Bluff Trail with our dogs, and headed toward Kincaid’s motocross area. As we did, a storm began blowing into Anchorage. I figured our chances of seeing the owls were dropping even as the winds and snowfall intensified. But we were nearly there, so what the heck.
Just as I was topping a high bench that afforded a sweeping view of the motocross, adjacent sloping (and now snow-covered) meadows, and coastal flats, I saw a large bird with long, broad wings circling in the distance, near the base of the bluffs. Now and then the bird would flap its wings in the deep, “floppy” way characteristic of short-eared owls. (Some birders compare the species’ flight to that of a “giant moth.”) That, plus the open terrain and middle-of-the-day activity all suggested a short-ear.
“Jan, come over here quick,” I shouted. “I see one!”
Looking through binoculars, I confirmed the bird’s identity, then both of us watched. In the next several minutes, we counted three owls, sometimes gliding and flapping low to the ground, other times perched on bushes. Almost certainly they were hunting small mammals, their preferred food, and likely voles.
I wondered if the owls might be a family group, but in a later email exchange with Thede Tobish, he would explain, “They were almost certainly not a family group but unrelated individuals drawn to a good food source and/or limited available habitat. . . . Families break up soon after fledging in mid-summer. They mostly migrate alone.”
A local resident who’s one of Alaska’s premier birders, Tobish continued, “This is a fairly recent trend where Short-eards seem to ‘arrive’ at coastal sites in Anchorage presumably from other wintering sites in Southcentral—but we really don’t know, they may have been in the area all winter.”
Jan and I were content to savor the birds’ presence from a distance. And given the deteriorating conditions, we decided to retreat after 10 or 15 minutes. The owls, preoccupied with the task of catching food, continued their flights.
I suppose it was inevitable that this winter’s sighting of the short-ears would bring back to mind last year’s late-winter gathering of the owls along the margins of Anchorage’s international airport, near Point Woronzof. For at least a couple weeks in February 2020, the owls attracted large numbers of photographers and bird-watchers. On one visit I chatted briefly with photographer Bob Hallinen, who informed me the owls were being trapped by airport staff and taken to the Mat-Su Valley, presumably because they presented a hazard to airborne planes and jets.
Only a few days after that, the owls were gone.
I made it my mission to learn more. It took me a while, but in April I eventually tracked down Spencer Nelsen, a U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist charged with managing bird populations at the airport. He replied that he was busy with the beginning of his group’s field season, complicated by COVID-19 protocols (the pandemic then in its early stages). He asked for more details about what I was seeking and indicated he would reply when he got a chance.
Weeks went by, then months, without hearing from Nelsen and along the way I moved on to other things. Those short-eared owls Jan and I saw from the Bluff Trail rekindled my desire to learn more, so recently I reached out again. Nelsen thanked me for my patience and asked for a little more time to pull together information about his work with the owls. Finally, in mid-March, he sent me an explanation.
After noting that short-eared owls “are certainly one of the most amazing birds I get to work with at the airport,” he explained, “The main concern while conducting wildlife work at airports is to prevent collisions with aircraft. . . . birds are a special concern when found on airport property since they can cause damage to aircraft when struck, with potential injury or loss of human life, and ultimately they do not far well themselves when they collide with aircraft.”
Nelsen didn’t mention it, but likely anyone who lived in Anchorage at the time recalls that in 1995, a flock of Canada geese collided with an Air Force radar plane as it was taking off from Elmendorf Air Force Base (now part of JBER), causing it to crash and resulting in the death of 24 people. Air Force officials would later fault inaction by airfield managers for the crash. Ever since, greater attention has been paid to the potential risks posed by larger birds around airports, both in Anchorage and elsewhere. Birds are hazed, killed, and sometimes, relocated.
Nelsen noted that since 2007, short-eared owls have struck aircraft at the Anchorage airport 14 times, or on average once annually, a number much higher than I would have guessed.
“Every one of those strikes was deadly for the owl,” he noted,
“and one resulted in an aborted take-off for the aircraft.
“Fortunately, we have a great program set up for capturing, banding, and relocating Short-eared Owls. By relocating the owls, we are addressing our priority, which is protecting the flying public, as well as giving the owls a chance to find a less dangerous home.
“In early 2020 we were surprised by an influx of these owls hunting around the runways. While we understand people enjoy seeing them at the airport, it isn’t a safe situation. Through the end of winter we were able to humanely trap 14 of them [again, a much higher number than I would have guessed] using non-lethal methods and relocate them to suitable habitat around Palmer, Alaska. We band the birds before releasing them so they can be identified if anyone catches them again. Each band has an individual number and because of the bands, we can tell that none of the birds returned, which improves their safety and ours.”
It’s hard to say how the owls’ relocation affected them. Tobish says, “I think the owls can tolerate a relocation but if done in winter it may be a lot more stressful. It’s still probably better than just shooting them.”
No doubt about that.
It’s curious how these things go. My love of Kincaid’s Bluff Trail led to a City Wilds column about that trail, which in turn led to a chance conversation at a Kincaid trailhead—and that led, in a roundabout way, to the answers I first sought nearly a year ago, in response to the surprising presence, and then absence, of short-eared owls along the borders of our city’s international airport.
I’m satisfied now with what I’ve learned. My only continuing wish is that the short-eared owls who hunt voles along our city’s coastline steer clear of the airport in the best interests of all concerned.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.