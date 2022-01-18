My quest to better understand a December encounter and conversation with a raven along the Seward Highway and Turnagain Arm (as recounted in my early January City Wilds column, “Listening to raven”) has so far yielded mixed and inconclusive results.
I’ve been contacted by a number of people (mostly through Facebook) who indicate they’ve heard similar sounds to what “my” raven spoke, but only a couple have offered detailed explanations of the raven’s intent or meaning. One is an Alaskan and the other a Seattle resident.
Dirk Matter of Seattle doesn’t have a background in avian studies or biology, but he’s apparently had conversations with a crow that prompted him to contact a University of Washington corvid researcher and also seek answers online. Based on what he’s learned, Dirk concluded the Turnagain Arm raven was uttering the kind of soft “comfort sounds” most often reserved for mates and family.
Along with the raven’s “head bowing” behavior, the high-pitched whew-whew or ewe-ewe sounds I heard were “a sign of affection,” Dirk commented, adding, “You may resemble someone who was once kind to the raven.”
To back up his reasoning, Dirk sent me a link to a Bird Note podcast, “Listen to the Sweet, Soft Warble Common Ravens Make to Their Partners.” Though focused on the “soothing” sounds that ravens may make to their mates or young, the podcast didn’t present any calls similar to the ones I heard. But Bird Note and the UW researcher Dirk contacted at least present one possible explanation.
Rick Sinnott’s interpretation couldn’t have been more at odds with Dirk’s.
Though now retired, Rick served as the Anchorage area’s state wildlife manager for many years. And ravens were (and remain) high on the list of animals that intrigue him. For a few years in the mid-1990s, Rick studied Anchorage’s “raven society” and in my experience there’s no Alaskan who knows Corvus corvax better.
In his initial response to my query, Rick admitted, it’s “Hard to say” what message the raven was sending. “Ravens have scores of different calls, not to mention imitations of other bird calls or familiar sounds in their environment . . . And calls can have different meanings depending on context.”
Rick mentioned a few scientists known for their raven research, including Richard Conner, Derek Ratcliffe, and Bernd Heinrich, adding that they “seldom agree, except on the basics.” That in itself tells you something substantial about ravens and their complicated language and behaviors—and the limits of scientific knowledge.
Of the three, I best know the work of Heinrich, author of the acclaimed books “Ravens in Winter” and “Mind of the Raven.” Since I don’t have any immediate way of contacting Heinrich, Rick is my go-to biologist, despite his disclaimer that “I have nowhere the expertise of those fellows.”
Still, after viewing the video I took (which can be viewed on my FB page), Rick is willing to offer some research-based observations and opinions, and that’s good enough for me (besides., Rick has proven to be a reliable and accurate source of information in the past and his knowledge of local wildlife has informed many of my writings).
“My best guess,” Rick comments, “is that it is a male raven performing an intimidation display. Intimidation (or aggressive) displays are most often directed at other ravens, who know exactly what it means and what they should do about it, but a raven can also directed the display at another species of bird (e.g. an eagle), a dog, or a human. I suspect it means something like ‘I wouldn’t get any closer if I were you.” Not that you’d be attacked (because you aren’t another raven), but it doesn’t want to fly away just yet and why not try a bluff?
“Because humans obviously don’t understand what the raven is trying to tell them, it isn’t out of the question that it might throw in a few more signs or sounds to see if we can finally figure it out. Kind of like when a person baby-talks and makes lip-smacking sounds to her cat.”
Like me, Rick suspects the raven is a male, though he has specific reasons why, namely “the so-called ‘thick-headed’ display, with its head feathers erected . . . in two separate clumps. . . . The full thick-headed display can be a subordinate display, but in this case the raven is also erecting its throat feathers, which is a sign of dominance, and it’s also bowing, another sign of dominance.”
Right there, Rick and Dirk clearly disagree.
I sent a follow-up email to Rick, noting that others who’d watched the video had described the calls as “comfort sounds” and/or interpreted the raven’s intentions to be “friendly” rather than aggressive or intimidating (though none of those people to my knowledge are raven or corvid experts) and that my own perception, in those moments, was that the raven seemed welcoming, not demanding—or requesting—that I leave. Still, I noted, Rick’s interpretation made some sense and if nothing else helped me to better understand raven behavior. “Maybe,” I wrote back to him, “the raven flew in close because I was standing on his turf and he wished to let me know that.”
In a follow-up response, Rick commented, “Context always helps with interpreting behavior.” He then posed a series of questions, most of which I too posed in the earlier column I wrote about the encounter. Among other things, he, like I did, wondered if the bird had been fed by people, especially in that area.
His final observations included these:
“Comfort sounds are usually softer. Maybe it was just my volume control, but the calls sounded loud. Dipping of the head might be a sign of affection in a dog, or even a parrot or pet bird, but in ravens the stereotyped movements in the video are typically assertive behavior. Assertive isn’t necessarily aggressive. Ravens can be assertive in courtship displays.. I also don’t think it was a territorial display, but more of a personal space issue.
“By the way, only a raven relatively highly habituated to a human presence would a) remain that close to you and b) make those sounds. That’s not saying he was tame, but some ravens in the Anchorage area, if they’ve had many opportunities to encounter and interact with people without being harassed (or shot) have learned that people aren’t particularly scary.”
I agree the raven was almost certainly habituated to people. Why else would he let me get so close? As to whether he’s been food conditioned: who knows?
I will add these final observations (final for now anyway!): as noted in my original essay, the raven swooped in, from where I don’t know, and he seemed to show great interest in me (or my dog, who was in the car). Then the raven let me get unusually close, closer than I’ve ever been allowed to approach one of the birds. I didn’t notice he was speaking until I got within 10 feet of the bird and then his voice seemed soft to me; though he can be heard above the traffic in the video, I was within 5 or 6 feet of the bird and holding my iPhone in his direction, which may have amplified the voice.
And while he may have been behaving in an assertive way, I never got the sense that the raven was demanding, or requesting, that I leave. Just the opposite. This could be a simple misreading of his intent, but as noted above, my gut response then—and now—is that the bird welcomed the opportunity to interact with someone. And I was the person—or more generally, the creature—who happened to be present. Still, I can also imagine he might have been saying, “That’s close enough. I’ve barely met you.”
Finally, this: whatever the raven was saying and intended to project, he certainly informed my day in an uplifting way.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com