I can’t recall exactly when I first became aware of Robert Bly. It was sometime in the late 1980s, when I first heard rumblings about a new “men’s movement” in the United States and Bly’s role as one of its leaders. About that same time, a good friend and poet, Mike Burwell, shared some of Bly’s poems with me. Mike and I were part of a local “men’s group” that, among other things, was examining the nature of masculinity in late twentieth-century America.
I do however clearly recall when Bly became one of the greatest inspirations of my middle-aged years (his influence continuing into the present): 1990. That year, he collaborated with journalist Bill Moyers to produce the PBS special “A Gathering of Men.” Even more importantly, Bly’s “Iron John: A Book about Men” was published—and given to me by Mike, a still-cherished gift.
After his recent death (on November 21) at the age of 94, numerous obituaries were written about Bly and his life. All note his importance as a poet, anti-war activist (in the 1960a he co-founded the group American Writers Against the Vietnam War, and he wrote many poems in opposition to the war), social commentator, author, and yes, among the leaders of what became known as the mythopoetic men’s movement.
Here I’d like to focus on his book “Iron John,” which became an international best seller and greatly influenced many men—and some women—of my generation. In 2005 I began writing an essay titled “In Search of the Wild Man.” Eventually it would become part of my 2008 book “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey.” Here I’ll include some excerpts from that lengthy essay, because the character of Iron John, as a manifestation of the Wild Man archetype, is at the heart of both Bly’s book and my piece.
To begin, I wrote:
“In my middle-aged quest to better understand wildness—and my own nature—I came face to face with an unsettling yet fascinating creature in 1990. The encounter didn’t occur in remote wilderness, as you might expect, but in the heart of Alaska’s urban center, while I was exploring that ill-defined and short-lived cultural phenomenon called the men’s movement. I suppose it’s more accurate to say I was formally introduced to the Wild Man that year. There’s plenty of evidence that we first made contact decades earlier, on the opposite side of the continent, and then crossed paths several times afterward, in many different settings.
“Like several of my Anchorage friends, I was drawn to the men’s movement’s promise of new possibilities, particularly that branch called “mythopoetic.” Always something of a sensitive sort—but one who’d learned at an early age to stuff his feelings—I found it hopeful and exciting that, both locally and across the nation, a growing number of men were re-examining our culture’s notions of what it means to be male. The men’s movement offered alternative images of manhood, different ways of being and acting. Its leaders also uncovered many long-buried myths, including that of the Wild Man, whose story is told in poet and teacher Robert Bly’s best-selling book “Iron John: A Book about Men.”
“All of this resonated deeply with me and it came at just the right time: in my fourth and fifth decades, when I was reawakening to the world and renewing bonds I’d ignored since my boyhood. Even as I re-embraced nature in the 1980s and 1990s, I became more fully engaged with the human community, less isolated from my own kind. Being one who tends to compartmentalize his life, I at first separated ‘men’s work’ from my nature explorations. But as time has passed, I’ve come to understand how parts of my life that once seemed distinct are in fact tightly interwoven. This may seem obvious to more enlightened sorts, but it’s something I’ve had to learn and re-learn, over and over.
“So, you may wonder, what does all this have to do with us modern Americans and our relationship with nature? In a way, everything. A key symbol of the mythopoetic men’s movement, Iron John is the Wild Man. And the Wild Man, along with a related mythic character, the Green Man, is an archetypal figure who symbolizes humanity’s ties to the earth and wild nature. There is a mythical Wild Woman as well, but I’ll be sticking with the male figure because it’s the one I know best and, naturally, most identify with.”
Deeper in the essay I wrote,
“In the front of my slightly tattered and well-marked copy of “Iron John” is a note written in blue ink. Dated Christmas 1990, the short but heartening message is “For Bill” and is simply signed “Mike.” We’d met in 1987, when I joined a small circle of men who were individually and collectively taking a hard look at what it means to be male in this culture. At the most basic level, we were healing emotional and spiritual wounds, including some that we’d carried for 30 or 40 years, even longer for a couple of guys. Several of us were the sort of men that Robert Bly so aptly describes in Chapter 1 of Iron John. We were ‘soft males’: anti-war and Earth friendly, kind hearted, willing to balance male strength and competitiveness with a more gentle and nurturing attitude toward life, willing to explore the feminine aspects of our psyches.
“Meeting such soft males at men’s gatherings, Bly reported, he was astounded by the grief and anguish they seemed to carry. Again and again, he saw them shy away from any display of ferocity. They didn’t seem to understand that ‘In every relationship something fierce is needed once in a while.’
“All of this resonated with me, in a deeply personal way. I was a ‘nice guy.’ My buddies and our female mates even joked sometimes about us being SNAGS: Sensitive New-Age Guys. And all too often we were soft, in the way Bly described it.
“By page 4, I was hooked. So I eagerly jumped to the next page and the start of Iron John’s story. Though it was first written down in the early 1800s by the Grimm Brothers in their famous collection of fairy tales, Bly muses that this story ‘could be 10 or twenty thousand years old.’ Reflecting a much older and longer-lived wisdom, the tale explores the nature of masculinity, the passage from boyhood into manhood, and the role of male initiation in that transformation. Such a promise set the hook even deeper. And though I didn’t understand, or necessarily agree with, everything that followed over the next 255 pages, Iron John touched me—and grabbed and shook me—as few other books (or other works of art) have. The story opened me up to all sorts of possibilities, while guiding me through the wilds of my internal landscape.
“Over the years I’ve returned to Bly’s inspired writing again and again and even now, some 17 years later (when the essay was completed in 2007), the book makes incredible sense. (I’ll insert here that it still does, more than three decades after my initial reading.) Each time I open it up, Iron John speaks to me, often in new and different ways.
“Still among my favorite passages are those that tell the Wild Man’s story and reflect upon his meaning.”
Here again, I will have to skip most of what I wrote, but will include a few more passages. First, “Whether in our genes (as suggested by celebrated human ecologist Paul Shepard and others) or our psyches, the message is the same: we carry within us a Wild Man or Woman, attuned to and conversant with wild nature. But we’ve learned to suppress or hide or otherwise bury that ancient being. This separation has caused great harm, both to humans and to the larger world.”
Still more:
“This whole notion of a Wild Man, or Wild Woman, can be a tricky one, so it’s worth repeating a couple of cautionary notes from Iron John. First, the intent is not to be the Wild Man, but to be in touch with the Wild Man. . . .
“Toward the very end of the story, Bly admits that the term ‘Wild Man’ can be inflammatory and he, like many people, is ‘not fond of it myself. On first hearing, it promises too much. . . . We need delicacy around both the Wild Man and the Wild Woman, so that we brush them with the wingtip of our minds. It would be disastrous to throw a net over either, or to tranquilize them with jargon, and take them home to our private zoo.’
“Bly and others have connected the loss of western civilization’s Wild Man with our increased separation from the Earth. Once immersed in wild nature, we gradually retreated from it. And what once was perceived as life giving and desirable became, in many ways, a threat. Or something to be dominated.”
Or resources to be developed.
Finally, I’ll share some personal reflections that end the essay. First, there’s an idea that many others have expressed, in a variety of ways. “Here it is, with my own little twist: we only value and love that which we know; and what we truly love and value we are most likely to protect with the sort of wholehearted ferocity and passion embodied by the Wild Man and Woman.
“Only by getting to know wild nature will we learn to embrace and cherish and preserve it, both within ourselves and as manifested in myriad other forms, in the larger, more-than-human world. Such a full embrace is possible, no matter how frightening, because at some deep level, we and all ‘the others’ are part of a larger, sacred oneness. All of the world’s mystical traditions teach this. Even Christianity maintains that we are all part of the creation: people and trees and hills and butterflies and bacteria. And though it doesn’t normally use words like ‘sacred’ or ‘holy,’ science now confirms it too.
“The good news is that wildness reaches everywhere, from the far wilderness to the innermost pockets of our biggest cities. We can each choose where, in what form, and in what way we get to know the wild. But we must make some effort, if we care at all about healing ourselves, healing the world, keeping things whole. In touching the Wild Man or Wild Woman, we learn to better love the world. And in loving the world, we embrace our own richly wild essence.”
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com