Two things, especially, have helped me to stay sane during this season of political madness. One is the time I spend daily in the wilds, always joined by my collie mix, Denali, and frequently by my girlfriend Jan and her dog, Guido. The second is my choice to largely ignore commercial TV and radio, while getting my news and opinions from public radio and television and the local daily and weekly newspapers.
The only times I normally watch commercial television are when I tune into sporting events, a lifelong passion whose roots I can trace back to my Connecticut boyhood and my love for Mickey Mantle and the New York Yankees, that love later expanding to other sports, especially basketball. I normally record the games I watch, which means I don’t have to sit through the maddening advertisements, which take up so much airtime.
And except for occasional Facebook postings, which nearly always have some tie to wild nature, I avoid social media as much as possible.
All that said, here’s my plan for the rest of this City Wilds column: to somehow weave together a part of my life that is spirit-lifting and soul enriching—say taking a walk in the mountains—and juxtaposing that with some observations and opinions of this year’s political campaign season.
Wish me luck, readers.
To start at a beginning: last Saturday, with our iPhones forecasting another beautiful October day, I suggested to Jan that we hike along a favorite woodland path, the Turnagain Arm Trail, a place we hadn’t visited in weeks and not at all in autumn.
Jan liked the idea but proposed another possibility: a hike up McHugh Creek valley, where we’d ventured only once together, in early spring, with snow still present along much of the route. Being the weekend, we wouldn’t have to worry about meeting any hunters participating in the new McHugh Creek black bear hunt, which disgusts us both, that hunt limited to “weekdays” only (Monday through Friday).
Okay, let’s do it, I agreed.
And then, upon our arrival at Chugach State Park’s McHugh Creek trailhead, we saw two hunters headed up the trail. At least they were outfitted like hunters, with big packs, camo gear and firearms.
The dogs still seemed eager, but the mood of the two humans in our group tumbled.
“Maybe we should go somewhere else,” Jan suggested.
“Nah. Now I’m curious to know what they’re up to.”
So we four headed into the woods, several minutes behind the hunters.
Before long, the forest resurrected our joy in the day, its trees and other plants still brightened by autumn’s hues, golden leaves especially prevalent. We breathed in the pungent smell of decaying high-bush cranberries, a familiar autumn aroma that Jan and I both savor, and welcomed the chatter of chickadees and squirrels.
The still woodland air was mild enough to begin removing layers of clothing. The skies overhead were a mix of white and blue and the sun appeared now and then, enhancing the forest’s golden glow.
Both the weather and the place were glorious.
It wasn’t long before we caught up to the hunters, who had stopped to rest. We proceeded to have a short but courteous conversation, during which I learned they planned to hunt moose, not bears. Yes, the season wouldn’t begin until November, but this was a chance to get in better shape and get a better sense of the terrain, the prospects. I suspected they might also be caching some of the abundant gear they carried, but we didn’t talk about that.
Though plenty went unsaid—including my opposition to sport hunting in this park and especially its popular recreation areas—I felt better after we’d talked and could let go of their presence in these woods, this valley, on this day.
Our encounter served as a reminder that cordial conversation, not confrontation, is possible between people with contrasting values, when the circumstances are not charged and some common ground is found, in this case all of us appreciative of the beautiful day and autumn-forest setting.
But that seems to be the exception, not the rule. And here I’ll segue back into national and Alaska politics, where angry and sometimes hateful attitudes nowadays seem the norm.
Like many Americans, I look forward to the end of this election season with a mix of hope and dread. I’m among those who believe the presidential election is the most important of my lifetime (which now spans seven decades) and arguably the most critical in our country’s history.
Though I have faith that the American people will vote to end Donald Trump’s destructive reign as president, I worry about what he might try to do, to hold onto power. The man seems to be unraveling and appears ever more desperate and unstable. Given his own conspiratorial rants and his small but zealous following—and the militancy he feeds—things could get violently ugly before they get better.
But what I wish to address—and condemn—here is the complicity of Republican politicians, particularly those in Alaska’s Congressional delegation. Both of the two Republicans seeking re-election to Congress this year, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, have been shameful enablers of the president’s many dreadful actions, his incompetent and deceitful “leadership,” his way of deepening divisions and fueling fear, and his racist, xenophobic character,. Despite abundant opportunities, neither has shown the courage or will to say “Mr. President, what you are doing is wrong; it’s bad for the country, bad for Democracy.”
For those reason alone, both should be sent packing from Congress.
Lisa Murkowski is little better and she too should be ashamed for all the times she could have made a difference, taken a stand in opposition to the president, and chose not to do so.
Two other points before I return to the trail. First, while I understand that hypocrisy runs rampant in politics and is practiced by both of our country’s dominant political parties, the U.S. Senate’s Republican members have taken it to a whole new level in their blatantly dishonest handling of Supreme Court nominations.
In some ways Sen. Mitch McConnell is as awful as Trump. And if either of Alaska’s senators votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, given what they vowed in 2016, they disgrace their office.
Utter hypocrisy has reared its ugly head in state politics too, especially the attacks made against the Ballot Measure 2 because of how much “Outside money” has been used to push that measure. What a rotten joke that is. Alaska’s conservatives have for years used large amounts of “dark money” provided by Outside groups in order to fund their campaigns.
I’m going to vote for both Ballot Measures 1 and 2, because they push for needed change in our corrupted (and yes, hypocritical) political system.
There’s more, but that’s enough of a rant for now. I can feel my insides roiling, which can mean only one thing: it’s time to return to the hills.
Soon after leaving the hunters on Saturday we also left the forest and ascended into subalpine terrain, which opened up the views and brought new pleasures. By the time we reached our turnaround spot, some 4 to 4½ miles from the trailhead, we had encountered a variety of delights, big and small, including late-blooming flowers (common harebells, wild roses, northern yarrow, mouse-ear chickweed and lupine among them); distant Dall sheep; the craggy tops and slopes of McHugh and Rainbow Peaks, on opposite sides of the valley, and in the distance, the snow-dusted Suicide Peaks; abundant solitude, with few other people so far up the valley (and they too happy in the wildness); gentle breezes and sun warm on the skin; and wild terrain as far as the eye can see, subalpine meadows and thickets giving way to tundra far up the valley, which in turn is bounded by those mountains.
All of this contributed to the beauty and grandeur of the day. And it reminded me what a gift it is to be alive and part of this remarkable place, this amazing world, and the necessity of doing work that benefits the greater good. For me that work does include participating in politics, supporting people and causes that contribute to a more just, respectful, and compassionate society, one that shows reverence for all of life. And yes, it means voting like my life and that of the larger, wilder world depends on it, because it does.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.