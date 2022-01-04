In mid-December I drove to the Windy Corner-Falls Creek area south of Anchorage, hoping I might see some Dall sheep on the cliff faces that rise above the Seward Highway. No sheep revealed themselves that day. Instead I got a different and unexpectedly memorable treat: a bold and loquacious raven flew in for a visit while I stood outside my car, parked on one of the highway’s turnouts.
I have no idea what drew the raven to me or what the bird had been doing before suddenly swooping into sight. He—for no particular reason, the bird struck me as a male—might have been bored, or curious, or hungry, or simply needed to talk to someone. And talk he did, in a fashion I’ve never noticed before.
I should also mention that my collie mix, Denali, was in the front seat, looking out the windshield. It may have been that the raven noticed my dog and was more interested in her than me. But I was the one outside the car, eventually drawn close enough to the big, black bird to lend him my ear for a short while.
I stood some thirty feet away when the bird perched on the guardrail and I stayed in place awhile, the two of us watching each other, perhaps wondering what was on the other’s mind.
Something about the raven’s demeanor suggested he might let me get close enough to take his portrait with my iPhone. So I slowly stepped his way, to within twenty feet, fifteen, then ten. I’d never been so close to a raven who showed no inclination to retreat.
It was about then that the raven began to talk.
Eventually I closed to within five or six feet, the raven still calmly talking while I took his picture. He occasionally shifted his position, but didn’t budge from his spot on the guardrail and showed no sign he was nervous or ready to depart.
It’s difficult to capture the raven’s voice in written English, but to my ears it sounded something like a high-pitched whew-whew, or maybe ewe-ewe (or you-you). He kept repeating that two-note phrase, while dipping his head forward, his neck feathers ruffled in the speaking. The raven occasionally swiveled his head, as if checking our surroundings, but it certainly seemed he was speaking to me, his voice loud enough to be easily heard above the highway traffic.
In those moments I wished I could better understand raven speech.
Eventually I took a video of the bird, and have listened to it several times. I’ve compared it with audio and video clips I’ve found online and so far nothing I’ve come across is comparable. My search has hardly been exhaustive and I’m sure that dedicated raven researchers would recognize the sound and perhaps understand its meaning (at least as interpreted by us humans).
My online explorations have revealed that dozens of distinctive calls are attributed to Corvus corvax. And the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s “All about Birds” online feature notes, “Scientists have placed (raven) vocalizations into as many as 33 different categories based on sound and context.”
Thinking back to our encounter, I wish I’d paid more attention to the raven’s body language and gestures. I’m certain he was sharing something of import with me and consider it my shortcoming that I wasn’t able to better understand his intention. I keep asking myself, What did I miss?
Of course given raven’s reputation as a trickster, the bird could have been playing with me, joking around in a corvid sort of way. It’s also crossed my mind that the raven’s bold behavior and his repeated calls might reflect that he’s been food conditioned by the photographers, wildlife viewers, or other highway travelers who frequently stop in this area to look for wild sheep. Perhaps the raven was asking for a treat, a bit of food.
Or maybe the raven was simply an especially gregarious individual, taking advantage of an opportunity to chat a while with a stranger.
I can’t say exactly how long the raven and I shared each other’s company, perhaps five or ten minutes in all. If I’d been more patient, who knows where our conversation might have led. But Denali was waiting patiently in the car and we had a walk to take together, so I left the raven and returned to the car.
The last I looked he was still perched on that guardrail, swiveling his head back and forth to watch both ice pans in the arm and traffic on the highway flow past. Now and then he dipped his head, suggesting he still had something to say.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com