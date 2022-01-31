For the first few months of winter, bohemian waxwings were largely a no-show in my west Anchorage neighborhood. I noticed the first small group of waxwings while hiking through Kincaid Park in late October, which is about the time they begin to show up, in my experience. But then I saw few other waxwing flocks in November and December, when their numbers normally build into the thousands.
For those who know little about these birds, I should note that bohemian waxwings fly clear of our city for most of the year. I don’t recall ever seeing one in or around Anchorage during our warmer months. It’s only when they begin wandering the landscape in search of food during the leaner months of October, November, and December that these widely roaming “gypsy birds” (thus the bohemian tag) turn their attention to Anchorage. They’re drawn here by the abundant fruits that grow on the many “ornamental” trees scattered throughout town and they generally remain until most of those fruits—berries, cherries and crab apples—are eaten.
My impression that local waxwing numbers were down this year was confirmed by this winter’s Anchorage Christmas Bird Count. Participants counted only 3,321 of the birds. That was the highest number for any species, but well below the numbers seen most winters during the past couple of decades. By contrast, 15,881 waxwings were counted a year earlier. And in 2008, CBC participants tallied a remarkable 22,245 bohemians.
I’ll note that such year-to-year fluctuations are not unusual for such irruptive species, which may travel long distances, sometimes in large flocks, while searching for winter foods (another excellent example being redpolls). Apparently some years a high percentage of Alaska’s waxwings don’t need to rely on Anchorage’s ornamental fruits, simply one of the many mysteries surrounding this species.
Even more remarkable perhaps, are the numbers that can sometimes be seen in a single flock. The late Dave DeLap once told me he’d observed flocks of 3,000 or more birds and knew other birders who’d seen 5,000 or more in flight, something hard to imagine. I’ve been fortunate to see groups of 1,000 to 1,500 waxwings flying above our city and even that was breathtaking, birds visible everywhere across the sky.
Large flocks moving in synchronized flight are only one of the species’ appeals.
Bohemian waxwings are among the handsomest of birds to inhabit our continent’s northern regions. Slightly smaller than robins, their bodies are mostly covered by a gray suit of silky feathers, tinted russet around the crested head. Their feathered finery is further decorated by a tail brightly edged in yellow, a black eye mask, and white-striped wings that bear the small red “wax” bars that give the birds their name. And their gentle, reedy trills are among nature’s most pleasing sounds, at least to my ears and spirit.
Beyond their good looks and lovely voices, bohemians (as I’ve suggested above) are mystery birds. There’s so much we don’t know about the species, particularly their lives beyond Anchorage, and why their local numbers vary so much from year to year.
For all these reasons—and the fact that they brighten our local landscape during the darkest and harshest time of year—I greatly anticipate the arrival of waxwings every winter.
Though this year began much like others, the most waxwings I saw at any one time through December was a hundred or so. And most days I saw none. That was unusual.
Flocks began to appear with greater regularity—and with larger numbers of birds—in early January. On January 11, I saw more than a hundred waxwings for the first time this winter. But the best was yet to come. Two weeks later, while Denali and I were returning home from a neighborhood stroll, a large flock appeared above the neighborhood, a few blocks away.
The birds circled and swooped and settled in some trees, then rose as one. While I watched, the waxwings headed our way, many hundreds of them. Maybe more than a thousand.
While I stood in the street, a portion of the flock landed in a nearby crab apple tree, but they didn’t stay long. Now broken into several smaller groups, the waxwings circled again, then began to settle near the tops of nearby birch and spruce trees. Why they perched up high in the native trees instead of going for the fruits, I have no idea.
The neighborhood was now a frenzy of waxwings. Hundreds of them trilled from their high perches, many trading places on the branches, while others zoomed back and forth between the trees, some of them whooshing no more than a couple of feet above my head.
This is among my greatest pleasures: to be immersed in the presence of bohemian waxwings, surrounded by their cheering songs and excitable flight, their beauty and mystery. What else could I do but smile, inside and out, heart beating fast, shivers passing through my body.
Suddenly the waxwings lifted off the trees. They circled my street and headed toward some other neighborhood, where perhaps they would choose to dine. In a flash they were gone but, as usual, not soon forgotten.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com