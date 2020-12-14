During my descent from McHugh Peak’s summit ridge on a mid-winter day, the setting sun treated me to a couple of surprises that transformed a splendid yet rather ordinary hill climb into a dazzling “mountain high” experience.
Accompanied by my enthusiastic hiking companion, I’d followed the northeast-southwest spine that’s a standard route for local hikers. Conditions were ideal for such an alpine traverse: recent gales had largely scoured the ridge, making for easy walking, especially with ice grippers strapped onto my boots. Large drifts had formed in places, but most were hard-packed enough to step across without punching through.
Temperatures ranged from the high teens into the low twenties and the winds were variable, occasionally stiff but mostly light breezes. Even in late afternoon the weather was pleasant enough that my mixed collie and I stayed atop McHugh for close to a half hour. We snacked, then I sipped hot peppermint tea and looked for wild sheep (spotting none), while Denali followed her nose along the ridge.
While we hiked back down the spine, the sun slid toward the far southwest horizon, bathing us and the surrounding hills in a glorious rosy glow. What could I do but stand a while and breathe in that sumptuous beauty?
Before continuing, I watched the sun slowly disappear behind Mount Iliamna’s upper slopes, the sky around that distant volcano still radiant. Minutes later, approaching a rise along the rolling ridgeline, I stepped back into sunshine. I’d gained enough elevation and the sun had traveled far enough along its gently falling arc that it now reappeared beyond Iliamna’s northern flanks.
And then the sun began to slowly disappear a second time, behind some lower mountains.
I’m sure I must have seen such a “double sunset” before while in the mountains, but on that day it seemed a special delight, perhaps because of what happened next: I witnessed the sun’s legendary “green flash” in all its blazing glory.
It was only the second time I’d seen that emerald flare and the first time in Alaska. Especially surprising was its duration. Unlike the first, which was the briefest of green winks (seen while visiting Costa Rica), this one sparkled two or three seconds. The difference, I suspect, is connected to the sun’s more gradual disappearance here in Alaska.
Though occasionally I’ve watched the disappearing sun hoping to see the flash, on McHugh I was simply reveling in my good fortune to see it set twice, and so was startled by both its incandescent brilliance and duration.
“Wow!” was all I could say in the moments afterward. “Wow.” Then, turning to Denali, “Did you see that?”
Denali grinned back at me, but I think she might have simply been expressing her happiness to be on the mountain, just the two of us, on such a beautiful evening.
Some friends have wondered whether the green flash I witnessed was a “real” phenomenon or an optical illusion, a trick played by my eyes and brain. But there’s abundant scientific evidence that such green flashes are “100 percent real” as a National Geographic blogger once put it, including many photographs.
Most often the flash is seen at the top of the sun as it drops below the horizon at sunset, though it can also be observed at sunrise (an occurrence that is less often witnessed, likely because many more people view sunsets than sunrises).
You have to be paying close attention because the flash is often as quick as a wink. Blink at the wrong moment and you may miss it.
Among those to write about the green flash is Chet Raymo. A well-regarded author and longtime professor of physics and astronomy, Raymo has explored the complicated—and in his words, “exhilarating”—relationship between science and religion (including what might be called mystical experiences) in many of his writings.
Raymo reflected on the green flash in his essay “The Gift of Luminosity,” part of his book Honey from Stone: A Naturalist’s Search for God. He first learned about it in 1965, while reading an article by astronomer D.J. K. O’Connell. It was O’Connell’s research that proved the flash to be real. More than that, what he described “was so evanescent, so unexpected, so marvelous” that Raymo began his own decades-long quest to see the green flash. By the mid-1980s, he’d spent twenty years futilely chasing it, in places scattered around the world.
Determined to make a more concerted effort, for more than a month he climbed a mountain behind his home every clear evening, to observe the sunset and keep watch for the flash.
In his obsession to see it, Raymo—being a dedicated scientist—naturally learned all he could about the green flash. Writing in the 1980s, he noted, “The cause of the flash has now been carefully established.” Here I will summarize his rather lengthy explanation:
As the sun sets (or rises), its light strikes the Earth’s atmosphere at an oblique angle. As that happens, the light’s rays are bent (or refracted). In essence, the atmosphere becomes a prism. Though you might expect to see all the colors of the spectrum, rays at the yellow-orange end are absorbed by the atmosphere’s water vapor, oxygen, and ozone. Meanwhile blue and violet rays are scattered by molecules of air. In Raymo’s words, “The color least affected by the passage through the atmosphere is green and that is what—briefly—the observer sees.”
This refraction occurs every time the sun sets and rises. So in theory, one should be able to see the green flash whenever watching the sunset. However, additional factors intervene. Among other things, Raymo notes, “The flash can be seen only if the horizon is sharp and distant and free from haze, conditions best found on coasts, in high mountains, or in deserts.”
Even in such optimal circumstances, the green flash is not guaranteed. Raymo, for instance, didn’t see it during his extended, disciplined quest. He was philosophical about his failed attempt: “Once more I have been disappointed. Again the flash has failed me. But I am not displeased. Some things should remain elusive.”
In re-reading Raymo’s essay, I feel even more fortunate to have witnessed the green flash. And while I appreciate the scientific explanation, it can’t begin to hint at the wondrous nature of the experience itself: to be standing with a beloved companion on a mountain ridge at sunset and be startled by something that is both an everyday occurrence and an extraordinary event, the brevity of the sun’s green incandescence being part of what makes it so remarkable, so lastingly memorable.
