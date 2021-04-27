I heard the season’s first soft trilling of a dark-eyed junco on April 21, while standing on my front deck in early afternoon.
As I’ve gotten older it’s become my habit to note—and celebrate—the first songs of migratory passerines that return to the Anchorage area each spring, and later in the day I would add this one to my daily nature journal entry. But I know someone who has a special affection for juncos. So moments after listening to the bird’s trill, I texted Jan Myers the good news.
“Yay, I can’t wait to see one!” my girlfriend soon responded.
Jan is not nearly as obsessed with Alaska’s songbirds as I happen to be. Nor does she devote as much energy to listening for bird songs and matching them to the species who sing the musical notes. In fact she sometimes gets perturbed when I repeatedly quiz her after hearing songs.
“Over there, listen. What bird was that?”
I agree that even playful teasing can get annoying after a while. But sometimes I just have to do it.
Still, Jan too takes pleasure in the songs of birds and the way they enliven the landscape. And among her favorite Alaska songsters, the junco ranks No. 1. Not because of its trilling voice, which in its rapid series of monotone notes is unremarkable as bird songs go.
“They’re such beautiful birds, and yet they seem to be underappreciated,” Jan explains. “I love watching them hop around on the ground; they cheer me up.”
I admit that I’m among those people who tend to take juncos for granted; or perhaps better put, I don’t give them much attention. Sure, I welcome their springtime arrival and enjoy their abundance throughout the summer and into fall. (I recognize some juncos stay in Anchorage year-round, but the great majority depart before winter.) But—dare I say this?—I don’t find them to be among the more alluring songbirds to seasonally inhabit the local landscape.
I can agree that juncos are handsome birds, in an understated sort of way—and they’re among the easier species to visually recognize for beginning birdwatchers.
Though their plumage varies throughout their range (juncos inhabit much of North America, from Alaska and Canada south to northern Mexico and across the Lower 48), adult juncos that occur throughout most of Alaska have largely slate-gray bodies, with white bellies.
Their gray plumage is uniform from head to tail and along the sides; no streaks or wing bars or other markings. Though not readily apparent when juncos are perched or hopping around in their search for food (they are primarily ground feeders), their outer tail feathers are white. And as Robert Armstrong notes in his “Guide to the Birds of Alaska,” those white feathers are “conspicuous in flight” and among the junco’s flashier traits.
Another feature that makes them more than just an LGB (little gray bird): they have a distinctive pink beak that goes quite nicely with their mostly gray outfits.
Males may sit high in trees—often at the very top of spruces—while singing to attract mates and announce their territories, yet in many respects these woodland birds are very grounded creatures.
As already noted, juncos are largely ground feeders, their diet consisting of both seeds and insects. And in courtship too, “both members of pair may hop about with wings drooped and tail spread wide to show off white outer tail feathers,” author Kenn Kaufmann notes in “Lives of North American Birds.”
Juncos also stick to the ground when building “open cup” nests made from grass, leaves, other plant parts and sometimes hair or feathers. Those nests, Kauffman says, are “well hidden under overhanging grass, log, rock, or exposed roots, or in shallow hole in dirt bank.”
It seems to me that the ground would be an especially vulnerable, dangerous place for birds to rear their young, but juncos do seem to have mastered the art of hiding nests. I’ve stumbled across only a couple in my many years of wandering through forests and I must say they are remarkably well camouflaged and hidden—one more reason to appreciate these common but hardly ordinary birds that are indeed beautiful in their own way.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.