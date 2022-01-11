Fueled by a fully caffeinated 20-ounce quad mocha and bolstered by two ibuprofen to ease my stiff, arthritic right knee, this past Sunday I joined Jan Myers and our two dogs, Denali and Guido, on our first hill climb of 2022.
Originally we’d considered an ascent of McHugh Peak, a favorite mountain. But a forecast of single-digit temperatures and the possibility of strong winds at higher elevations redirected us to Near Point, a hill that required less ambition, yet a worthy destination for any number of reasons, some of which I’ll consider here.
The day ended up being milder than predicted by our iPhones, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-teens. Better yet, despite stiff north winds along Anchorage’s western and northern perimeters, we were graced by still air nearly the entire hike, except along Near Point’s uppermost slopes. And even there the winds were more breezy than fierce.
For a variety of reasons, three weeks had passed since our last hill climb in the Chugach Front Range. On that bleak day a mix of snow and, worse, freezing rain, plus pummeling winds once we’d left the forest, had kept us from reaching the alpine bowl we’d hoped to attain.
Every day since that gray December outing I’d hiked local lowland trails, but Sunday’s hill climb reminded me why I love the mountains so much.
Besides the glory of the hills themselves and the possibility of memorable wildlife encounters, an extended hike into Anchorage’s “backyard wilderness”—even to an easily accessible place appropriately named Near Point—makes it easier to leave behind the cultural and political insanities of our time, while moving into and through an enlivening, spirit-lifting realm, one that reminds a person that there are grander realities around us, all the time.
I wasn’t thinking about all that while we made our way uphill. Then I was caught up in the sights and sounds, the effort, and the pure joy of the experience. One of the great things about building a relationship with Chugach State Park’s Front Range, or any wild place, is the mix of the familiar and the new, the possibility of surprise within what’s already known and valued.
Though Sunday too was mostly gray, it was a brighter day, and one that presented distant colors. Mountains across the inlet and farther north in the Alaska Range were a mix of “fruity” pastel shades, the peaks bathed in peach and orange light.
Adding to their allure, the faraway mountains were distorted in a fascinating but recognizable way by layers of warm and cold air to create the illusion of flat-topped mesas, a type of mirage called fata morgana (and a phenomenon I’ll explore in more detail one of these days).
Besides being still, the landscape was quiet enough that for much of our hike the primary sound was the crunching of our Kahtoola “microspikes” on the dry, packed snow. That was another thing that added to our enjoyment: easy walking, at least in our ice-grippered boots. It also felt good to exercise muscles that hadn’t pushed so far uphill in many days and to do so at a brisk but unhurried pace, the cold ever present but not oppressive.
Though sometimes I relish rapid ascents into high alpine places (as on McHugh), at other times—as on this day—I appreciate the more gradual passage from forest into subalpine and finally alpine habitats, while savoring the places and features I have come to know well over my many years of roving these hills.
More pleasures: every person we encountered—and their canine companions—seemed to revel in the day’s weather and the surroundings. One group we met added the exciting possibility of an unusual wildlife sighting: in recent days a pair of great gray owls had been spotted multiple times along a subalpine section of the trail we followed.
The birders who informed us of this fact hadn’t found the owls, the largest of their kind to inhabit Alaska and unusual to see locally, but the chance that we might spot the great grays—and the knowledge we were likely sharing the landscape with them—further lifted my already high spirits.
Not long after that, other hill climbers told us that a pair of wild canines had just minutes before graced the final alpine spine that leads to Near Point’s summit. Their descriptions, and one fuzzy photograph, suggested to me that the animals were coyotes, though one hiker was certain he’d seen a wolf and I wasn’t about to argue.
The canines had gone in opposite directions when caught between approaching hikers (one going up, the other down) and disappeared from view. I spent considerable time looking for one or the other through my binoculars but saw neither. That failure was disappointing in a way—and likely would have been more so, if I’d been convinced the animals were indeed wolves—but again I felt satisfaction in sharing the landscape with them on this day.
On that final uphill stretch, I also took the time to connect our route with other nearby mountains, ridges and valleys, particularly Wolverine Peak, Rusty Ridge, and Rusty Point, all of them special places to me, filled with memories.
Atop Near Point a breeze blew briskly but we found a spot largely out of the wind and had a short picnic: hot tea and a salmon-spread sandwich for Jan and me, a portion of one peanut butter sandwich shared with the dogs and also chew sticks for them. (Later, back in the calm forest, we would again stop briefly for tea and a berry scone, and more treats for the dogs.)
Guido had begun to shiver despite his winter jacket and we humans too were beginning to feel the chill, so we descended after 10 or 15 minutes up high. But less than a quarter mile below Near Point’s summit we re-entered still air and walked at an easy pace while I continued to scan the hills, first for those wild canines and later for the owls.
We found neither, but did end up sharing the landscape with a variety of smaller, more common critters, all of them welcome company: red squirrels, common redpolls, boreal chickadees, pine grosbeaks, a gray jay. And of course we shared the company of ravens, though from a considerable distance, as they flew back into mountains on their evening commute while we headed in the opposite direction, toward the trailhead and town.
In all we spent between 4½ and 5 hours in the Front Range. It was, Jan and I agreed, about the best way possible to spend a big chunk of this day, or any day, especially during yet another Covid-19 surge and a little more than a year past the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, a time when our nation seems ever more divided and our democracy threatened by dark forces--not to mention the growing climate crisis that poses even greater and more widespread dangers. All are aspects of the world we inhabit and reasons for concern. And action. But for some of us, time in the mountains is crucially important too: to relax, to be uplifted and inspired, and to rediscover amazement and joy while immersed in what I like to call the “wondrous wild,” even on the most ordinary of hill climbs.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com