George Argus by John DeLapp.jpg

Photo courtesy of John DeLapp.




I never met George Argus, and until recently, I knew little about his life and accomplishments, though he earned a brief mention in my book “To the Top of Denali: Climbing Adventures on North America’s Highest Peak.” In some Alaska circles, however, he is well known, one might say even famous. Here I will examine why.

Argus died on Oct. 21 at the age of 93. Not long after that, I was approached by a member of the Alaska Native Plant Society (AKNPS) and asked if I would write about his accomplishments as a botanist, especially his work with the genus Salix, more commonly known as willows. Though he spent only a small portion of his life in Alaska, Argus is a revered figure among our state’s botanists, and on at least a few memorable occasions, he presented workshops here that only served to enhance his formidable reputation. More than that, they demonstrated his generous nature and willingness to share his knowledge with others.



