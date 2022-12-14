I never met George Argus, and until recently, I knew little about his life and accomplishments, though he earned a brief mention in my book “To the Top of Denali: Climbing Adventures on North America’s Highest Peak.” In some Alaska circles, however, he is well known, one might say even famous. Here I will examine why.
Argus died on Oct. 21 at the age of 93. Not long after that, I was approached by a member of the Alaska Native Plant Society (AKNPS) and asked if I would write about his accomplishments as a botanist, especially his work with the genus Salix, more commonly known as willows. Though he spent only a small portion of his life in Alaska, Argus is a revered figure among our state’s botanists, and on at least a few memorable occasions, he presented workshops here that only served to enhance his formidable reputation. More than that, they demonstrated his generous nature and willingness to share his knowledge with others.
I will return to Argus’s willow expertise shortly. But I must first mention his place in the history of Denali mountaineering.
Long before he earned widespread acclaim as a botanist, George Argus participated in a pioneering ascent of North America’s highest peak. In 1954, while stationed in Alaska after being drafted into the Army, Argus joined a four-man climbing expedition led by Elton Thayer, a ranger at then Mount McKinley National Park. Other team members were Morton Wood and Les Viereck (the latter would also become a celebrated biologist/ecologist, one who would make Alaska his home).
The team accomplished two historic feats: its members were the first to reach Denali’s summit via the mountain’s challenging South Buttress; and they completed the first traverse of the mountain, ascending from the south and then descending its north side via Karsten’s Ridge and the Muldrow Glacier.
The team’s triumphant ascent was followed by tragedy. While descending a difficult stretch of snow and ice they roped themselves together, with Thayer in the rear. Unknown to him, one of Thayer’s crampons had twisted on his boot; taking one last step, he slipped and fell and began tumbling down a steep slope, taking his teammates with him.
When the men finally stopped, Thayer was dead, his back apparently broken. Argus was seriously injured, with “both knees torn up,” a broken jaw, and, worst of all, a dislocated hip. In his own words he was “in bad shape.” Fortunately Viereck had sustained only minor injuries and Wood had somehow escaped unharmed.
What followed was in many ways an astonishing escape from dire circumstances and a heroic effort by Viereck and Wood to get help and initiate a remarkable rescue. I won’t go into details here, but will instead refer readers who’d like to know more to a couple of books, “High Alaska: A Historical Guide,” by Jonathan Waterman and “Mount McKinley: The Conquest of Denali,” by Bradford Washburn and David Roberts. Both books include detailed accounts of the 1954 South Buttress expedition’s triumph and tragedy. Ned Rozell’s recent Alaska Science column “George Argus, a man of the mountain and its willows,” is another good source.
I’ll also recommend a 2011 interview of George Argus by Karen Brewster. Part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks oral history program, the interview includes George’s own detailed description of what happened on that climb, including and especially his recollection of being left behind on Denali (with enough food and fuel for about a week) while Viereck and Wood went for help, a daunting mission. Argus recalls that he never doubted his friends would succeed, but many decades later it still seems a miracle he got off the mountain alive.
Because of his injuries, and perhaps the trauma of that experience, Argus never again participated in a mountaineering expedition. His path instead took a turn that would eventually lead to his status as “one of the world’s greatest salicologists,” that is, one who studies willows. George discusses his work with willows in that UAF interview, though it doesn’t get nearly as much attention as the more dramatic Denali expedition (which interviewer Brewster largely focuses on).
I’ll mention here that Argus comes across as a humble, soft-spoken, patient, and delightful man who seemed to have a good sense of himself and who, in his early 80s, showed a great recall of the details of his life.
Not long after surviving Denali, Argus entered the University of Wyoming, where in 1957, he would earn a master's degree in botany. While taking a plant taxonomy class taught by his advisor, Dr. Cedric Porter, Argus would later recall, “I was critical of the Salix part of the course” because he considered the keys to properly identifying various species of willows insufficient.
Porter responded by suggesting that a new and improved key to the classification of willows might make a good master’s thesis.
“I didn’t know much about willows,” Argus admitted in his UAF interview. “In Wyoming, like Alaska, they’re very complex, hard to tell apart.” But he took on the challenge and in 1957, published the first of what would become an exceedingly long list of scientific papers, “The Willows of Wyoming.”
Somewhere along the way, Argus learned that “the best work being done on willows was at Harvard; that was the place to go (to pursue a Ph.D.).”
So he did.
While at Harvard, Argus decided to study what Eric Hultén had described in his classic botanical work “The Flora of Alaska and Neighboring Territories” as “the biggest mess” in the Salix family, Salix glauca. “I thought it would be best to look at that, which is kind of foolish when you’re just learning taxonomy, but I decided to do it.
“I did the best I could, I spent a lot of time on it, but finally decided I couldn’t see S. Glauca as a series of species, or subspecies, or even varieties; they (he differences) were so vague, they would intergrade so easily.”
Finally, Argus decided to borrow a term from ornithology (the study of birds): phases. “I described S. glauca in terms of five phases, with large areas of overlap.”
Argus admitted he felt “uneasy” about his approach for a long time until Russian botanist Alexey Skvortsov (described by Argus as “the best taxonomist on willows in the world” at that time) assured him “what I’d done was the right way to do it.”
In 1965 Harvard University published Argus’s dissertation, “The taxonomy of the Salix glauca L. complex in North America,” and he was well on his way to becoming one of the continent’s—and perhaps the world’s—primary authorities on that complicated and confusing group of plants, the willows.
After receiving his Ph.D., Argus was hired by the University of Saskatchewan, where he taught plant taxonomy and other classes for about a decade. In addition to his new teaching position, he continued his willow studies, which led to his 1973 book, “The Genus Salix in Alaska and the Yukon.”
Argus also is credited with developing a “Delta database” for willows during that period, which according to a 2014 editorial in “Skvortsovia: The International Journal of Salicology and Plant Biology,” eventually “evolved into the Interactive Identification of New World Salix.” Not being a botanist, I don’t know what all that means, and I’m not sure it matters for a general audience like mine. But it’s clear that Argus played a central role in creating a way to distinguish one willow from another, no matter how confusing this group of plants is to us humans.
I’ll add here that the “Skvortsovia” editorial was written by Irina Belyaeva and Keith Chamberlain, both associated with the Russian Academy of Sciences. Titled “George W. Argus, salicologist for life,” it presents an excellent and more detailed summary of Argus’s life and accomplishments than I’m able to do here and was among the primary sources of information for my own tribute to Argus.
It seems worth noting that the “Skvortsovia” piece also devoted considerable attention to the 1954 Denali expedition, so even among salicologists and, more generally, botanists, George Argus was recognized for that mountaineering feat.
But I’m not done yet in recollecting his Salix contributions.
Eventually, Argus ended up at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, where he served as its curator until his retirement in 1995. For more than two decades, he was also Canada’s go-to guy for rare and endangered plants (for which work the Canadian Botanical Association awarded him its George Lawson Medal).
For all of that, the “Skvortsovia” tribute notes, “his heart was always with Salix.”
Argus continued to study willows throughout much of North America and Siberia well into the second decade of the twenty-first century—and his own decade of the eighties—often accompanied, at least in his younger years, by wife Mary and the couple’s five children.
Argus also continued to be in demand as both a teacher and a documentarian of Salix in publications. Most notable is his definitive “treatment for Salix” in Volume 7 of “Flora of North America,” something of a botanist’s bible for plants native to our continent, north of Mexico. The revised edition that included Argus’s treatment (which documented in great detail the complex nature of willows) was published in 2010—the same year he turned 81.
Argus maintained his connection to Alaska deep into his life, and by the time he stopped doing fieldwork, he’d studied and collected, and analyzed willows from the Panhandle to the Arctic. He also conducted a number of workshops in Anchorage and Fairbanks, the most recent of those in 2011, the same year he was interviewed by Karen Brewster for the UAF oral history project.
From what I’ve been able to learn, declining health prevented any more trips to Alaska as Argus moved deeper into his 80s and then early 90s. But based on email correspondence with some members of the Alaska Native Plant Society, it’s clear that Alaska’s botanists (and more generally those passionate about our state’s flora) who met and learned from George Argus regard him highly and cherish their memories of the man who became widely recognized as “one of the world’s greatest salicologists.”
What’s equally important, if not more so, is that he remained a humble and generous man, willing to share his knowledge for as long as he was able. To again quote from “Skvortsovia”: “Despite his eminence, he is very modest and is always ready to help anyone with a query or a problem concerning Salix and to fit it into his busy schedule. He has even accommodated his salicologist colleagues in his own house and driven them on local field trips in his car with the unique plate, SALIX.”
Though I never met George Argus, I celebrate his contributions as a leading salicologist, and also his passion for Salix and for life, and his great generosity.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlife/wildlands advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife ” and “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.