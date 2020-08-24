As I occasionally do in my City Wilds column, I’d like to take my readers on a trip outside the Anchorage area, to another Alaskan locale that has special meaning to me. To honor and celebrate Denali State Park’s 50th anniversary, a visit to my “home away from home,” Byers Lake, seems in order.
***
Dinner eaten and chores done, I grab a chair and take a seat on the cabin’s front porch. For the first time on this trip to Byers Lake, I allow myself to fully relax. And in that relaxing, I settle into this place and take in the beauty of the evening.
Peacefulness washes over me as I look toward 20,310-foot Denali. The great peak’s upper slopes are now fully revealed after being hidden behind clouds for much of the day. Even at a distance and partly obscured by much closer foothills, the mountain somehow has a looming presence, its giant body a shadowy white against a pale blue sky.
The slowly sinking sun casts golden light on the wooded lakeshore and leaves of birch and wild rose glow brightly green. Clouds of midges create a frenzied air dance, their shining, backlit bodies zigzagging wildly. The insects’ movements somehow seem both random and orchestrated, mesmerizing to behold.
I notice too the wakes of sockeye salmon, swimming along the opposite shore. Though graceful while they move through the shallows, their movements suggest a sense of urgency that recognizes the approach of spawning and then death.
The high-pitched voice of a bird next gets my attention, points me to a small, streaking shape. A yellow-rumped warbler is chasing insects among nearby trees. And somewhere out on the lake, hidden from sight, a swan trumpets loudly to its mate.
For all the liveliness around me, the evening has a calmness to it, reflecting my own inner state. Much of the day I was on the go. First I hiked to the alpine spine of Kesugi Ridge, an ascent of nearly 3½ miles and 1,700 vertical feet. After some ridge-top wandering, I harvested enough tundra blueberries to make a couple of pies. Back at the cabin I built a wood-stove fire, boiled water, cooked dinner, cleaned up, and chopped some wood.
The serenity I feel sitting on the porch is accompanied by joyfulness. I am so happy to be back here, immersed in the wild beauty of a landscape I have come to know well and cherish. Most years I visit Byers for only a handful of days. Yet when I’m here, I feel at home. In a very real sense, this is a place to which I belong.
***
Like most people who travel the Parks Highway, I hurried past Byers Lake for years, while bound for grand adventures farther north. Then one fall I stopped here briefly while returning home to Anchorage—and found a rich autumnal serenity. Golden-leafed birch trees blazed against an azure sky; the pungent fragrance of ripening high-bush cranberries filled the air; and out on the lake’s still waters, a common loon wailed loudly in its haunting, mournful way.
That short visit in the late 1980s was the start of my long-running relationship with Byers Lake, in Denali State Park. Yet I didn’t begin to make annual pilgrimages here until 1994, when park staff built a public-use cabin on a forested peninsula, away from the roadside campground and picnic areas, boat-launch dock, and lakeside trail most visitors frequent.
I love solitude, and Byers Lake Cabin 2 offered plenty of that, along with a first-class view of Denali when the mountain is “out.”
By my mid-forties I’d already learned to appreciate the rustic luxury a cabin affords when visiting public wildlands, especially during cold or stormy weather. As I’ve moved through my fifties and sixties—and now into my seventies—my embrace of cabin comforts has deepened. With a warm, dry, and roomy shelter, I’ve found myself more willing to explore Byers Lake and its surroundings in every season.
Public-use cabins are scattered throughout much of Alaska and over the years I’ve visited many. Yet I’ve repeatedly visited only those at Byers Lake (which now has three). That’s because the place keeps drawing me back for other reasons: location (only a three-hour drive from Anchorage); moderate weather; and especially the local landscape and its inhabitants. Memories too come into play, as they do in any long-lasting relationship.
Curiously, I’m not as much of a water-sports person as a “mountain man” who loves to roam hills and ridges. Unlike many who visit here, I rarely recreate on (or in) Byers Lake. Yet I love staying at a lakeside cabin and regularly hike the trail that surrounds the lake, closely watching both the water and adjoining forest for local inhabitants.
Every day I visit the lake’s outlet, a 20-minute walk from either Cabin 2 or 3. I’ve stood upon its footbridge while all manner of creatures have passed nearby, from beavers and brown bears to trumpeter swans, bald eagles and tiny golden-crowned kinglets, and, of course, the salmon: crimson-bodied sockeye and humpbacked pinks entering the lake to spawn and much smaller smolt being carried downstream to eventually reach the ocean. At times I’ve been immersed in thick clouds of recently hatched midges and gnats, legions of them swirling through the still air. Other times I’ve stood in roaring winds while lenticular clouds shaped by high-altitude gales formed overhead.
The lakeside paths offers expansive vistas of surrounding hills and distant mountains and connects to another trail that leads to a favorite nearby highland, Kesugi Ridge (kesugi being a Tanaina Athabascan word meaning “The Ancient One”).
Humble in height by local standards, Kesugi barely reaches above 4,500 feet and its tundra-topped spine has a gently rolling nature. Yet it’s considered one of Southcentral Alaska’s premier hiking and backpacking routes. A primary reason is its remarkable views, which show the full panoramic sweep from Denali and other Alaska Range giants to the immense glaciers they feed, then lower foothills, wooded lowlands, and glacial rivers. There are also the pleasures of tundra walking, wildlife watching, and fabulous blueberry patches.
So much of what I love about Alaska—lake and creek, forest and alpine tundra, hiking and hill climbing, berry picking and wildlife watching—awaits me here and lures me back, year after year. Over time, I’ve come to know much about the “locals” that inhabit the Byers Lake-Kesugi Ridge ecosystem, from bears and boreal chickadees to butterflies and bluebells.
Each time I visit I compile lists of the various life forms I notice. Two samples from a recent year:
Mammals: Black bear, ermine, red squirrel, moose, ground squirrel, pika.
Edible berries: Tundra blueberries, high-bush blueberries, high-bush cranberries, lingonberries, alpine bearberries, pumpkin berries, watermelon berries, cloudberries, trailing raspberries, serviceberries.
Such lists don’t capture the excitement of an encounter or the surprise of discovery, but they become a reference and stir memories. Combined with the detailed notes I write in my Byers Lake journal, they remind me of the marvels to be found here, big and small, that make this place so special.
Though I most often travel to Byers Lake alone (and since 2006 accompanied by a mixed collie, first Coya and now Denali), over the years I’ve come here with sweethearts, family members, and good friends. I keep strong memories of them all and the experiences we’ve shared, another measure of this place’s importance in my life. Sometimes wistfulness joins the joy and peace I feel on those calm and golden evenings, part of the deep and heartfelt connection to this place and all it holds.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskans Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com