Despite the strong opposition of superintendent Kurt Hensel and the park’s citizens advisory board (CAB), a controversial new black bear hunt in Chugach State Park is scheduled to begin October 1 and last a full month. The reason that’s so is the stubborn insistence and disgraceful backdoor machinations of Ricky Gease, director of Alaska’s State Parks.
As reported in City Wilds last fall (“State Parks Director Behaves Shamefully in Approving New Black Bear Hunt”), Gease ignored the desires of Hensel and the CAB—and also public testimony that overwhelmingly opposed the hunt—in unilaterally approving the hunt in one of the park’s more popular areas, McHugh Creek valley; it’s so popular, in fact, that the use of firearms is normally banned for public safety reasons.
In doing so, Gease lied to park staff and the CAB and deceived the public, a dishonorable act that apparently hasn’t disturbed his bosses, which include Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
After learning of Gease’s action, Anchorage attorney Tom Meacham filed an administrative appeal with Feige last October on behalf of himself and five other individuals, including me, while arguing (with considerable supporting evidence) that Gease’s permit allowing the new hunt violated a state statute and therefore should be held “unlawful and void.”
Rather than use this as an opportunity to overturn Gease’s decision, Feige instructed “the Division” (that is, Gease) to change the conditions of the special-use park permit to make it lawful, thus giving her tacit endorsement of the hunt. She explained her decision, and rationale, in a letter to Meacham on Aug. 28 of this year, more than 10 months after he filed his appeal and just over a month before the hunt was to begin.
Not that they care—their actions, or inaction, clearly suggest otherwise—but both Feige and Dunleavy are now complicit in Gease’s unjustified and, I would argue, unethical, action.
I was among those who witnessed Gease assure the CAB last September that he would take no action before the board had an opportunity to discuss and vote upon the proposed bear hunt at its Oct. 14, 2019 meeting. I and nearly everyone else in the room left the meeting certain that some spirited discussions would take place before any final decision would be made.
But Gease then went ahead and gave his okay in mid-September, without informing anyone connected to the park.
He had blatantly lied to all those concerned.
Gease argued that he had to make a decision if the hunt were to happen in 2020, even though earlier he had signaled his willingness to wait for the board’s input, even if that meant delaying the hunt a full year. Gease further argued that the hunt was a more restrictive “compromise” hunt than the Alaska Board of Game (BOG) had originally approved, and it deserved a chance.
Such arguments completely ignored the core issue: the question of whether the hunt should occur at all, precisely the question that the CAB planned to discuss at its October meeting.
What makes Gease’s actions even more maddening, more abhorrent, is that he ignored and dismissed the perspectives of people with a longer connection to, and better understanding of Chugach State Park.
It continues to strike me as odd—and yes, infuriating—that Gease would back the position of the BOG and approve the hunt, rather than support the park’s superintendent and the stance taken by the CAB. Their perspectives couldn’t be clearer: NO to more black bear hunts in Chugach State Park.
To provide some context for readers who’d like the bigger picture, the bear hunting issue surfaced in winter 2019, when the Anchorage Fish and Game Advisory Committee proposed new black bear hunts to the BOG. The group’s stated rationale: to “provide additional black bear hunting opportunities in Unit 14C,” which encompasses Chugach State Park. This despite the fact that some 80 percent of the park was already open to such hunts, as superintendent Hensel would learn when he did some research—and which informed his decision to oppose them.
To make matters worse, the original proposed hunts would occur in two of the park’s most popular recreational areas, the Campbell Creek and McHugh Creek drainages, between Sept. 5 and May 31. Such hunts would inevitably create conflicts with recreational groups that have long histories in those valleys, particularly hikers, backpackers, wildlife watchers, mountain runners, and possibly even skiers.
Right from the start, Hensel questioned the need for new hunts. And the more he learned, the more certain he became that they were a bad idea. “I’m convinced that there’s absolutely no reason to open new hunts,” he explained. “In my view they’re in direct conflict with park purposes. I’m trying to represent the park, and the park has nothing to gain from them. It would be a no-win situation.”
After lengthy and vigorous discussions, the park’s CAB essentially agreed with Hensel’s reasoning. Board chair Rosa Meehan sent a letter to the BOG expressing the rationale for its opposition. Among other things, it noted that Chugach State Park’s primary purposes include this one: “provide areas for the public display of wildlife.” Nothing in those purposes mentions hunting (or trapping) opportunity. In other words, wildlife viewing should take precedence over the killing of animals inside the park.
Given its record, it’s no surprise the BOG ignored the CAB and park staff’s opposition and approved the hunts.
Still, Hensel had one final card to play that would trump the BOG’s decision: the newly proposed hunts are in areas closed to the discharge of firearms, because of public safety concerns.
Furthermore, an Alaska statute makes it clear that when there are agency conflicts inside Chugach State Park, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (F&G)—which manages hunts—“shall cooperate” with park managers.
In short, Hensel could simply refuse to issue any special permits to allow bear hunting in the new areas, whatever the BOG decided. So there’d be no hunt. And if it were up to Hensel, that’s what he’d do.
If only it were that simple. But of course politics has come into play, in the form of Ricky Gease.
Working with then BOG chair Ted Spraker (now retired) and members of the state’s Division of Wildlife Conservation, Gease proposed a compromise. The group agree to more restrictive, “experimental” hunt that would take place only in McHugh Creek during the month of October. Only three permits would be issued and the hunt would be limited to “certified” shotgun and muzzleloader hunters.
This is the compromise that Gease brought to the park’s advisory board in September 2019 and he pushed it mightily.
Still, the CAB was unconvinced. Given its earlier opposition, it wanted to more fully consider and debate this “experimental” hunt. Reluctantly, Gease agreed to wait until the board’s next meeting, in October.
But given F&G timelines for publishing its annual hunting regulations booklet, that almost certainly meant that the earliest there’d be a new black bear hunt would be 2021.
So Gease went back on his word.
Emails obtained from the state show that in mid-September—only days after he’d assured everyone he would wait until the CAB’s October meeting before making a final decision—Gease instructed park staff to contact F&G and request that the McHugh Creek black bear hunt be added to the state’s 2020 hunting regulations booklet. Those emails also show that F&G staff were surprised by this new information and had to “move quickly” to make it happen.
Additional emails also demonstrate F&G staff concerns that this sudden turnaround might make it seem that “we pushed it through. . . . It is a CSP decision, they should own it all the way.”
Even area management biologist Dave Battle, who was present at the CAB’s Sept. 9 meeting, commented, “It’s going to be difficult for them (park managers) to explain why they went against the wishes of their Advisory Board.”
Gease did try to explain his actions at the October meeting. His excuse was that he was simply accommodating a “sister agency,” even though his primary obligations should be to Chugach State Park staff and its CAB—and the park itself. Again, state statute makes clear that F&G “shall cooperate” with park managers, not vice versa.
In the end, Gease’s explanation—his excuses, really—didn’t pass the red-face test. It’s still unclear and likely will never be known whether his actions bother Gease at all.
To their credit, some of the board members expressed their frustration with Gease and one made it clear that his actions were “a breach of trust.” In the end, the board voted overwhelmingly (9-1) to formally request Gease to rescind his decision and in an email exchange with me, then board chair Rosa Meehan confirmed a “loss of trust” was part of its rationale.
For a while park staff, much of the advisory board, and many members of the public who were closely following this issue held out hope that either Gease or DNR Commissioner Corri Feige would reverse the decision to allow the new bear hunt, given the outrageous circumstances under which it was approved.
That hasn’t happened, so it appears the more restrictive, “experimental” hunt will take place, though local activist Rick Steiner has made a last-minute appeal to the Department of Public Safety, asking Commissioner Amanda Price to “order an emergency closure” of the McHugh Creek black bear hunt for public safety reasons (which he outlines in his letter).
That appeal is a long shot at best, but one can hope for a miracle.
Even given the great likelihood that the hunt is a done deal, I would urge concerned Alaskans—especially those who recreate in Chugach State Park—to contact Ricky Gease (ricky.gease@alaska.gov) and Corri Feige (corri.feige@alaska.gov) and express your opposition not only to the hunt, but the way it was approved. I would suggest you also include Kurt Hensel (kurt.hensel@alaska.gov), to let him know you support his position and perhaps CAB member Nicole Schmitt (nicole.schmitt1@gmail.com), who also has followed this issue closely and can share any communications with other board members.
Or better yet, call Gease at 269-8700 and Feige at 269-8431.
Almost certainly, the BOG will attempt to continue and expand this “experimental” hunt in future years and we Alaskans need to be ready to join park staff and the CAB in saying NO MORE NEW BEAR HUNTS IN CHUGACH STATE PARK.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com