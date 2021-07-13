For a variety of reasons (documented in recent columns), the attention I’ve given to local wildflowers this summer has blossomed like never before. While they’re at the forefront of my mind, I’d like to share a discovery I made several years ago and which has brought me considerable delight every summer since.
While walking along Anchorage’s western fringes one day, several small splashes of color caught my eyes. If I had to name that color, I’d say fuchsia, which happens to be one of my favorites. Curious, I walked over to those colors and discovered them to be shooting stars, which I’ve long considered my favorite wildflowers (their color no doubt one of the primary reasons why, along with their shape and that perfectly apt name).
That happy surprise deepened when I discovered other wildflowers nearby, also among my favorites: wild irises and chocolate lilies.
That combination of wildflowers is unusual and in my experience (as limited as it may be) occurs locally in only one other place: the Eklutna Flats, along the Knik Arm northeast of Anchorage.
The Eklutna Flats are renowned (at least among Alaska’s plant lovers) for their expansive and beautiful coastal wildflower meadows, particularly their rich abundance of irises and, to a lesser degree, shooting stars and chocolate lilies. At their peak in early summer, those meadows are nothing short of glorious.
I’ve visited the Eklutna Flats a number of times, though not in recent years. Once upon a time, while employed at the Anchorage Times, I even wrote a column about those meadows. That was in the late 1980s or early 1990s, before newspapers had websites and online editions.
Copies of my column as it appeared in the newspaper are stashed somewhere in my files, but it would take considerable searching to locate them, so I’m working from memory here. But my memories of those irises, shooting stars, and chocolate lilies are vivid. I also remember other flowers, but those images seem more blurred: bright yellow flowers that I believe are Pacific silverweed, and members of the pea family, most notably one called beach pea.
Well here’s the thing: all of those flowers (and a few others) also occur in this small coastal meadow along Anchorage’s shores. As far as I know—and again, my knowledge of plant communities doesn’t match that of local botanists—there are no similar wildflower communities between this one and the Eklutna Flats, a straight-line distance of some 25 to 30 miles.
If I’m correct, my question is this: how did it happen? Why is it that these two distant and disparate locales are home to nearly identical communities of wildflowers, one community expansive and robust and the other small and isolated, and nothing like them in between?
It has seemed something of a mystery and wonder to me, though perhaps there’s a straightforward explanation. And maybe there are other comparable coastal plant communities between the two that I haven’t found on my own wanderings.
I hesitate to give the location of this Anchorage meadow, because both its size and the number of flowering plants is small and the wetland habitat is fragile, so it could easily be damaged by too many visitors. I’ve even been hesitant to write about this unusual place, but figure that someone reading this column might be able to provide some answers.
It’s my sense—only a hunch, really—that few people know about the meadow, because I’ve never seen anyone else there (except for the couple of people I’ve shown the place) and haven’t heard others talk about it or seen posted online pictures referring to the spot. That seems a good thing.
Still I must repeat, my knowledge is limited. And truth be told, I visit the meadow only a few times each year. Partly that’s because mosquitoes are abundant and ravenous during the flowering season, and also because I prefer alpine tundra to coastal meadows. And I haven’t wanted to trample the place.
Flower lovers, botanists, and photographers (recognizing those groups overlap) might go there sometimes and I’d have no idea. The evidence generally suggests otherwise—the meadow seems largely undisturbed—though there are some signs of occasional visits, but not necessarily during spring and summer.
Besides the flowers I’ve named, on a recent visit I also found northern yarrow, a fuchsia-colored member of the pea family, which might be “hairy vetch,” and yet another frog orchid (those orchids appearing in several places this summer where I’ve never noticed them before). There’s also an assortment of grasses and sedges, horsetails and willows, and a shrubby plant identified by iNaturalist as bog myrtle.
I haven’t kept close track, but I wonder whether the meadow and its wildflowers might be giving way to more woodland plants. Perhaps the forest is encroaching on this unusual meadow, or at least parts of it, because some of the more uncommon wildflowers seem to my senses diminished. Of course that may also reflect the timing of my visits. Yet the meadow nowadays does seem somewhat shrunken, compared to when I first stumbled upon it years ago. But I have no hard proof of that.
This year’s wildflower “display” is approaching an end, as the flowers go to seed. But the images of that rare and exquisite assemblage will stay with me into fall and winter, and now and then I’ll count the months until the wildflowers return in all their glory.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com