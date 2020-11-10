I’ll start with the good news. In the wake of continued trail controversies within Chugach State Park’s Hillside Trail System, a group of five “charter members” have established the Hillside Trail Stewards, a nonprofit group that is intended to “promote, for the benefit of ALL visitors, a safe and environmentally responsible trail network that does not disturb the park’s quiet spaces and abundant wildlife.”
The group’s founders—Ann Fienup-Riordan, Tom Livingston, Bill Spencer, Norm Johnson, and Simon Harrison—are a collection of walkers, hikers, skiers, and bikers who are not only troubled by the aforementioned controversies, but believe there’s a “mostly silent majority whose concerns appear to have been largely ignored by the State of Alaska,” specifically park staff. And, I might add, the park’s citizens advisory board (CAB).
In their initial outreach to the public, the stewardship group’s founding members point out they are “particularly concerned about the State developing new trails without adequate public consultation” as well as its ability to adequately manage all of Chugach State Park’s trails.
The founding five also emphasize their desire to “partner with Park staff to maintain safe trails and thoughtfully plan for new ones.” In short, the Hillside Trail Stewards intend a collaborative approach that benefits all those who care about and recreate on the Hillside Trail System (accessible from several park trailheads, including Prospect Heights, Glen Alps, and Upper Huffman).
So, you might be wondering, what sparked this new effort?
Its roots can be traced to the summer of 2019, when Chugach State Park staff approved—and spearheaded—the “rerouting” and reshaping of the popular South Fork Rim Trail. What had long been a popular trail with hikers, dog walkers, runners, and skiers was essentially transformed into a single-track trail of the sort favored by mountain bikers. What especially surprised and irritated many opponents of the reshaped trail is that park staff did little public outreach or provide opportunity for public comment before the project began.
Both staff and the CAB vowed to do better. Trail specialist Joe Hall, among others, assured me in 2019 that “We want an educated public. We want to make sure the public knows what’s going on.”
Hall has since moved on. And the staff that remains, along with members of the CAB, apparently have short memories. Because a second trail controversy has exploded this year. And many members of the public again feel left out.
This time the dispute is centered on a new route, the Hemlock Burn Trail (HBT for short). It too is aimed at providing new opportunities for single-track bikers, while largely leaving other recreationists in the dust.
It’s worth noting that two of the many people critical of the new trail, and particularly the process that led to it, are former CAB chairs. Another is an experienced and talented trail builder. And still another is a former Chugach State Park superintendent.
But I’ll start with Ann Fienup-Riordan, who has been walking the park’s Hillside Trail System since former ranger and superintendent Jerry Lewanski built the network in the early 1990s. And yes, he is one of the HBT’s critics.
Ann has documented her 30-year love affair with these trails in a wonderful essay “A Walk in the Park.” In that same piece she summarizes the recent push for single-track trails in the place she’s come to cherish as a devoted walker.
Given her long relationship with the park’s Hillside trails, Ann was among the most dismayed South Fork Rim Trail regulars when the route was transformed into a biker’s single-track dream, one that can be intimidating for walkers and skiers to share.
In the wake of that experience, Ann was startled and disturbed when at the March 2020 CAB meeting, Lee Bolling of Single-Track Advocates (STA) made a pitch for a new 4-mile bike trail from Glen Alps to Prospect Heights.
Among the selling points: this new trail could be connected with the South Fork Rim Trail to create a “world-class” one-way loop; bikers would be directed to go uphill on the South Fork Rim and then downhill on the HBT. As a side benefit, Bolling and Hall, the park’s trail specialist, explained this strategy would ease conflicts on the South Fork Rim, since hikers and skiers wouldn’t have to worry about bikers barreling downhill. To top it off, STA would raise the money needed to build the trail.
Given all that, park staff and the CAB enthusiastically embraced the idea.
Still, there were some issues. Though framed as a multi-purpose route as required by the park’s Trail Management Plan, Bolling admitted to Fienup-Riordan that walkers and hikers would be advised to avoid the trail, given the fast downhill bike traffic. Skiers, too, might not want to risk either the traffic or the trail’s single-track turns.
Ann shared this news with Friends of Chugach State Park, of which I’m a member. Several people expressed concerns, including the fact that portions of the proposed new trail were not included in the park’s Trail Management Plan, updated in 2016. Tom Meacham, an attorney, argued that such a change required an amendment to the plan, complete with public comment.
In April, the Friends group sent a letter to Superintendent Kurt Hensel that read, in part, “We are concerned that both developing and re-designating existing and planned trails for a single-user group (an action that to date is unprecedented in the Park), and locating a new trail where none is contained in the existing adopted CSP Trail Management Plan, require a formal amendment process . . . (which in turn) requires a significant public input process. . .
“A robust public discussion and formal planning process will result in better trails for everyone, and broad support for CSP’s required, comprehensive trail-planning approach.”
Later, Ann sent an “open letter” to Hensel and the CAB on behalf of Friends that encouraged them “to delay decisions on the trail until the community has had ample notice of the proposed trail and time to comment on its route and impacts on the ecosystem and other users of the area.
“We feel allowing for public input BEFORE planning a new trail is particularly important in light of the conflict surrounding the South Fork Rim reroute . . .”
None of that mattered. Hensel and other state personnel continue to maintain no amendment is needed. And both park staff and the CAB insist the HBT will be a multipurpose trail, though even its chief proponents have admitted it may be unsafe for walkers and hikers. Not to mention that many skiers will find it challenging, if not impossible, to negotiate.
As for a robust public discussion, there’s been none. Some public comments have been taken at CAB meetings, but there have been no public hearings. And many park users still have little or no idea what is happening.
Rather than inviting more public involvement, park staff in coordination with the STA have pushed this project. The effort became even more rushed when it qualified for federal CARES Act funding (tied to the pandemic). Instead of a 2021 project, an effort was made to complete the new trail this fall. That hasn’t happened. But in the meantime, park staff has been unwilling to consider any alterations to the trail that would at least make it more skier friendly, which the trail plan says it’s supposed to be.
Not even Bill Spencer could influence the trail’s design. Besides being a former world-class skier and legendary mountain runner, Spencer is recognized as an accomplished trail designer and builder, with more than three decades’ experience. He’s also a biker.
Spencer has had lots to say about the Hemlock Burn Trail, but I’ll only quote him briefly here. He agrees the trail is “being professionally routed and built and I have few complaints especially as a bike enthusiast. The continued rub from the skiing and hiking parts of my dual personality is that the trail is unnecessarily specific for downhill biking because it lacks any flat tread in the corners (and it is mostly corners by design), which will exclude skiers and make walking unpleasant.”
Spencer has documented the problems in great detail, including trail measurements. He concludes “This is a small ask.” But apparently it’s too big for park staff, the CAB, and the STA.
Spencer has reached out numerous times—in letters, emails, a Zoom meeting, and on-site visits to the new trail—to find some compromise, all without success.
I mentioned earlier that two former CAB chairs have been critical of the new trail and the process that’s pushing it through. Rick Sinnott, also former state wildlife manager for the Anchorage area, is blunt in his assessment:
“This new trail needs to be condemned for at least two reasons. Procedurally, catering to a single use violates the letter or intent of the park’s multi-purpose trail policy. It will also be dangerous. High speed, downhill bikers will collide with hikers, skiers, and dogs. I would also object to it on the basis of biker safety, because of the increased likelihood of bear and moose attacks instigated by approaching at high speeds, but the bikers are grownups and they are responsible for their own risky behavior.”
Recent CAB chair Rosa Meehan was involved in discussions about the reshaped South Fork Rim Trail and so is intimately aware of the controversy that stirred. She too has concerns about the new project. “Chugach State Park is for all to use and enjoy. . . . all trails are intended to be multi-use trails. Adding a trail that caters to a specific group—in this case mountain bikers—needs to be done so that other users are not excluded. . . .
“A key concern is the potential creation of a downhill raceway—or black diamond run—for mountain bikes. I find it concerning that currently riders are posting and boasting about travel times from Glen Alps to Prospect on the South Fork Rim. In some cases, these times mean the riders are traveling an average of 30kph (nearly 20 mph). Such speeds do not allow any time to avoid collisions with people and/or wildlife. . . .
“The park resource completely missing from this whole discussion is wildlife. Particularly this time of year (autumn) when moose are in rut, they are all over and slightly distracted. Other areas along the route are movement corridors for bears and other wildlife. Potential conflicts or loss of usable habitat for wildlife has never even entered the discussion as far as I can discern.”
I have one other perspective to share, provided by Tom Livingston. Like Ann Fienup-Riordan, Tom has a long relationship with the park’s Hillside Trail System and he’s been immersed in its single-track controversies since the South Fork Rim Trail was reshaped, a change that has led to some downhill bike racing and, he argues, prompted many long-time hikers and skiers to stay away from their “beloved trail” because of safety concerns.
I should note here that I’ve walked the trail several times since it was “rerouted” and have not had any problems with speeding bikers. In fact all the bikers I’ve met have been courteous and careful. That said, I agree with Livingston that “an average speed of 18 mph is nuts on a multi-use trail” and such racing presents a danger. And I have no doubt that many people who once regularly recreated along the South Fork Rim are intimidated by fast-moving bikers and have chosen to stay away.
More recently Livingston has been dismayed by the rushed construction of the HBT. When he first learned about the project last spring, the timetable indicated construction would begin in summer 2021—plenty of time for public input. But in early September he discovered that trail work had already begun. When he inquired why, superintendent Hensel noted that CARES Act funding had to be spent in 2020. Furthermore, “The project was reviewed in depth by the CSP Advisory Board which is representative of the public.”
Besides the accelerated schedule, Livingston points out that although it’s promoted as a multi-use trail, the HBT is a “narrow, single lane bike trail. This is not only misleading and disingenuous but it will be downright dangerous to users.”
In a mid-October email to Hensel, Livingston pointed out that despite STA claims, he and other opponents “do NOT want to kill or stop the HBT . . . While we oppose the trail that is being hastily built, our opposition is based upon our desire to have the trail built per the design parameters as outlined in the Park’s own Trail Management Plan (TMP). Our concern comes down to public safety.”
Among other things, Hensel’s reply noted that he took “the volume of positive emails associated with HBT as an indicator of public support. The pattern that I’ve observed with the South Fork Rim and now the HBT is that influential and well connected neighbors and associates that live adjacent to this area of the park have been very vocal in opposition to elements of projects or projects altogether. Although I respect the input, it does not represent the community as a whole.”
Given my own interactions with Hensel over the past 1½ years, that response surprises me, because I view Kurt as a fair- and open-minded person, one who’s a strong advocate for the park and its values. Here his reply seems dismissive and, in my opinion, incorrectly judges opposition to these trails as simply a NIMBY reaction.
I would also suggest that what Hensel sees as widespread community support, I see as a dedicated effort by the biking community to get the trails it wants. In fact STA urged its members to flood park staff with positive comments.
There’s been no such organized effort, that I can tell, by opponents. News of the projects has spread largely by word of mouth and there’s been an organic uprising of sorts. That has as much to do with the park’s lack of public engagement as the construction of these new bike trails.
I think everyone is exhausted by what’s played out over the past 1½ years, but the fact remains that many people feel their voices, their pleas for multi-use compromise, have been dismissed, not once but twice in a short span of time.
Now, several of those people are being proactive, and as Spencer puts it, moving forward “with positive input into future projects.” The Hillside Trail Stewards invite Chugach State Park recreationists of all kinds to join their effort. And they want to cooperatively work with park staff.
Those who’d like to learn more about this new movement, and perhaps join it, are encouraged to visit the group’s website, www.hillsidetrailstewards.org. Its founders are looking to build a strong coalition that will serve the larger community. And the park.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.