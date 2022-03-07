Late Friday afternoon, 4th Avenue was transformed from a thoroughfare of icy potholes to a downtown snow trail boulevard for eager sled dogs.
Boreas, the Greek god of the cold north wind, arrived in Anchorage on Saturday morning bringing a winter storm warning to the area. The storm, dumping as much as three inches per hour, provided more than a foot of much-needed fresh snow adding a pillowy layer for the dogs. Recent warm temperatures had led to hard icy trail conditions in the Anchorage area leading to a cancellation of the final sprint leg last weekend of the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race.
As the snow blanketed Anchorage persistently, hundreds lined both sides of 4th Avenue as the 50th anniversary Iditarod was officially started when 2022 Junior Iditarod Champion, 14-year-old Emily Robinson from Nenana, wearing bib #1, led her dog team off the start line for the 11-mile trip to Campbell Airstrip.
As each team paused on the starting line, highly energetic sled dogs jumped, yipped, and barked with enthusiasm as their musher lead gave fist bumps, hugs, and took selfies with family and friends. Each musher was paired with an Iditaride auction winner who won the opportunity to ride along in the sled over the 11-mile route.
In a show of patriotism, pre-start festivities included the swearing-in of a dozen young enlistees, giving their oath to defend and uphold the United States Constitution. Senator Lisa Murkowski was on hand and wished the mushers a successful race.
The 50th-anniversary race includes 16 women and 33 men, made up of 13 rookies and 36 veterans coming from Canada, Denmark, France, Norway, Sweden, and the U.S.. Also, two current U.S. mushers were prior nationals of South Africa and Ukraine.
With the late-minute addition of 4-time winner Jeff King, the field of 49 mushers includes six former champions (5-time champion Dallas Seavey, 4-time winner Martin Buser, 3-time winner Mitch Seavey, and single winners Pete Kaiser and Joar Ulsom).
After a snow globe-like Saturday, Sunday’s warm rays softened up near-freezing temperatures and provided Iditarod fans with one of the nicest days in recent memory. Stunning views of Denali were available for all who ventured from the Anchorage area north to Willow for the restart festivities.
Sunday’s rays of sunshine must have matched the mushers’ collective optimism for success out on the trail and eagerness to get the race started. The pomp and levity of the ceremonial start day were replaced with the strategic seriousness for forty-nine mushing teams as they prepared to launch their quest to be the first team to arrive in Nome.
The restart has mushers navigating their teams from Willow to Yentna Station, a 42-mile stage. Sean Williams, Chugiak, wearing bib #2, opened the Iditarod restart as he led his team off the starting line at 2 PM. For the next hour and thirty-six minutes, a dog team departed every two minutes from the Willow restart line. This year, teams were arriving into Yentna in under four hours at speeds at approximately 11 mph Most teams will sign-in then pause just for a couple of minutes before heading-out for the next checkpoint at Skwentna, 30 miles on.
As with Saturday’s downtown Anchorage ceremonial start, hundreds lined both sides of the trail with dozens climbing on top of snow banks adjacent to the chute area with some even climbing trees to secure a birds-eye view.
Everyone wants to know if Dallas Seavey can out mush five other previous champions to eclipse mushing legend Rick Swenson, who also as five titles. Or, will it be the launch of a new kid on the block who wants to establish him or herself as the next dog team lead legend?
And, will there be some new lead dog royalty that will match the three wins of Reef, Larry, Stormy, Granite, and Andy who each lead teams to three titles.
