Sitting at my desk, considering what direction I might go in this week’s column, I take some time to let my mind slow down and my body to calm.
I’ve been carrying conflicting emotions and thoughts of late that at times have left me unsettled and feeling a kind of heaviness, and I’ve been trying to figure out what’s going on.
On the one hand, my life is good, as it is for most of the people I know best (which at least in part speaks to the fact that most of my friends and family and I are beneficiaries of American white privilege). On the other hand, the world we inhabit is teeming with crises, big and small, local and worldwide. None is bigger than the climate crisis.
I think some of what’s going on is this: now that the coronavirus pandemic seems largely over and much of the world—or at least the part that consists of so-called “first world countries”—is getting back to “normal” (whatever that is), it becomes easier to focus on other great concerns, if you’re the sort of person who does that kind of thing (and yes, is privileged enough to do so).
And of course that “normal” world we seem to have re-entered was, and remains, filled with social and environmental calamities.
Again, in the big picture, the planetary one, no ongoing disaster is greater than the Earth’s shifting climate. That disaster can be measured in many ways, but the one that bothers me the most is this one: researchers tell us that if human-caused climate change continues on its current trajectory, thousands of the Earth’s species will go extinct, many of those in a century or less.
Here’s what I think about this alarming circumstance: if we humans act so recklessly and selfishly that we destroy ourselves, well then, so it goes. But to destroy much of our planet’s life along the way? That to me is most disturbing. It’s unacceptable. Obscene. A desecration.
So a question that’s been bothering me is this: am I doing enough?
Being a writer, I often tend to consider such questions in a writing context. Well, one of the things I can do is describe, reflect upon, and lament what’s happening, which I suppose is what I’ve been doing so far in this column (and have done elsewhere). And I will almost certainly do so again, in one way or another.
Another thing I can do is to celebrate the wild and amazing world we inhabit—and large parts of which we appear to be losing—and introduce readers to some of the marvels they perhaps haven’t known existed or haven’t fully appreciated, in the hope that this too makes some difference. And that’s what I’ll do for the remainder of this column.
Because I’m an older white guy, and a nature writer to boot, I am fortunate (substitute privileged if you like)—and I suppose, obligated—to spend much of my time in wild nature. And so I get to experience more of the Earth’s wild wonders than many other people do.
Spending time in wild, natural places has multiple benefits. For one thing, it pulls me out of my head and the agonizing I sometimes do (case in point, “Am I doing enough?”) and brings me more into the present, with an increased awareness—or mindfulness, if you prefer—of our world’s many natural glories, whether big or small.
As I often tell friends, being in the larger, wilder world of nature is when I feel most alive. And perhaps most myself? Maybe the two are one.
And then, as writer, I get to relive my experiences while sharing them with my audience. How wonderful is that? Pretty darn great, I have to say.
This week I celebrate the gift of Alaska’s wildflowers. Both in the Anchorage Bowl and several places up in the Chugach Front Range, a wide assortment of wildflowers are at or near their beautiful blooming peak (and some have already moved beyond it) as I write this in late June.
If I were to name one location where I have been especially amazed in recent days, I would recommend Chugach State Park’s Middle Fork Loop, particularly a few meadows below Rusty Point (two to three miles from the Prospect Heights trailhead).
In my experience this is the best place locally to find an abundance of chocolate lilies (also known as wild rice, Kamchatka fritillary and northern rice root) between mid-June and early July, something I learned from my girlfriend, Jan. As the name suggests, the petals of chocolate lily flowers are normally a rich brown, but they may also be a blend of brown and green or yellow and in some rare instances, their petals are a pale yellowish green.
Equally abundant, and perhaps more so this year, are lovely and robust yellow paintbrush flowers (also called Alaska Indian paintbrush). Other bright and showy flowers include purplish wild geraniums (or woolly cranesbills), pink to bright red wild roses, bluebells or chiming bells, and red-and-yellow western columbines. Mixed with those flashier flowers are dozens of other species, big and small.
Anchorage’s “backyard wilderness,” Chugach State Park, blesses us with many gifts and wildflower meadows are among the greatest in early to mid-summer. I wouldn’t wait long to check out the Middle Fork’s beauties, though other places in the Chugach Front Range will have similarly marvelous displays, though with different mixes of flowers, later in summer.
My hope, in this column and other writings, is to deepen my readers’ understanding and appreciation of wild nature and the larger world of which we’re part, and give all of you who are reading this the opportunity to reflect upon your own beliefs and ways of being in the world, and to consider other possibilities, and the ways that each of us might live more attentively, and respectfully, while also celebrating the miracle of wildness—and life itself.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com