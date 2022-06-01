I’ve loved dogs for as long as I can remember.
Though I don’t recall the details of how or when I fell in love or when I knew beyond all doubt that I was a “dog person.” But I’m pretty darn sure it happened before my parents adopted a primarily black, floppy-eared mutt with a white spot above each eye. At least that’s how I remember Buttons, who became a family member when I was in the seventh or eighth grade.
Though officially the family’s pet, Buttons really belonged to my brother, Dave. He was the one who pestered and pleaded with my parents to get a dog. So, Dave was assigned the primary responsibility of watching out for Buttons (with my parents’ help as needed).
Still, I loved Buttons profoundly and considered him my dog in my heart.
Decades would pass before I again allowed a dog to enter my life in an intimate way.
To be honest, I never seriously considered the possibility of having a dog during those many years between adolescence and middle age because life’s circumstances simply didn’t seem right. First, there was college, followed by grad school, then a seasonal job in Alaska and several years in the L.A. megalopolis, which turned out to be a place and time of considerable — and necessary — personal upheaval. Then a return to Alaska and a decade of reporting at the Anchorage Times. And in 1990, marriage to a woman who loved to travel.
Through all of that, my life never seemed stable — or settled — enough that I felt ready to take on the challenge of raising and properly caring for a dog. Others might be able to do so, but not me. Not during those times.
Honestly, there were times when simply taking care of myself (and my significant human relationships) seemed a big enough challenge.
Eventually, the marriage to Dulcy ended, and in time I entered a new relationship with a woman named Helene. Through her, I met two dogs, Coya and Blue, and a cat named Kitty Boy. Coya and I quickly bonded, which Helene didn’t mind, because Coya (a rescue like all her animals) had never really warmed up to her.
When Helene decided to take a job in Oregon, she asked if I’d like Coya to stay in Anchorage with me. The suggestion surprised me, and I hesitated (that hesitation lasting a day or two), partly because I’d given up the idea of ever having a dog of my own. I also had other responsibilities, most notably the care of my increasingly frail mother.
After agonizing a bit (something that’s part of my nature), I agreed to welcome Coya into my own family life, one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.
Coya seemed to happily embrace her new circumstances and our bond, already strong, grew even more profound. She became my primary hiking and hill-climbing buddy, and over the next several years, we shared many adventures in the Chugach Front Range, as well as in Anchorage’s parks and greenbelts.
During that period, I began staying closer to home, both because of my mom’s needs and the fact that I hated to leave Coya behind while going on trips that she couldn’t join.
Besides our shared adventures, Coya was a warm, affectionate dog with me. Unfortunately, she could also be one stubborn gal! We had our share of disagreements, but her love — I don’t know what else to call it — brightened my life, even as she helped broaden my horizons. She added a new dimension to my world and, in no small way, changed my daily routines and the way I interact with the nature of my adopted hometown. And she deepened my understanding of the strong connections that can be made between species.
Anyone who’s had a beloved canine companion knows what I mean when I say Coya became a cherished member of my family.
In early 2012, Coya turned 11, yet I didn’t think of her as “old.” She still had lots of energy and loved to roam the mountains, even if she had slowed down a bit. Then, in the spring of that year, she got sick.
When her condition worsened, I took Coya to see her doctor. To my great dismay, it turned out she had a rare and virulent, and incurable cancer.
On June 7, Coya and I took a short walk on the Coastal Trail. Much of that walk is now a blur, but I do remember that Coya seemed happy, even eager, to be out exploring a favorite trail.
That night, Coya’s condition worsened. She clearly was suffering, and neither one of us got any sleep. Cuddling with her on the living room couch, I knew it was time.
Coya was euthanized the morning of June 8, 2012, creating a huge hole in my life and, for a time, leaving me inconsolably sad.
Not long after Coya’s death, friends encouraged me to get another dog, but I wasn’t ready. I needed to grieve. I told them I’d know when the time — and the new dog — was right.
Almost exactly a year later, in the early summer of 2013, Denali came into my life, though at the time she was called “Poppy Dawn” (one in a series of names she’d been given as a puppy).
Poppy Dawn was a rescue, saved from Anchorage’s “dog pound” (a story in itself) by the group Kitty and K-9 Connection. A couple of good friends, Wayne and Marilyn, had volunteered to foster Poppy Dawn until a permanent home was found. Soon after taking her in, they arranged a “date” between us.
I told Wayne and Marilyn I’d need some time to make a decision, but I knew right away that Poppy was the one, and it didn’t take long before I made her my own. Neither did it take long to settle on a more Alaskan name. This beautiful young mutt — like Coya before her — was forevermore named Denali.
Though the details of her early life were vague, the best we could tell Denali had been born about a year earlier, which meant that she entered this world at about the same time Coya departed it.
I arbitrarily chose June 1, 2012, as Denali’s birth date, which means we are celebrating her 10th birthday this week. Yet, at the same time, I am remembering Coya’s death one decade ago — can it really be that long?
Like Coya before her, Denali has enriched and expanded my life, even as her presence has, for the most part, kept me close to home. As any longtime reader of this column is aware, Denali is my No. 1 hiking companion. Rarely do I head for the wilds without her company, so mostly we adventure in the Anchorage Bowl and the adjoining Chugach Front Range, where dogs are welcome to roam with their human companions. And that has worked out great.
In recent years, Denali and I have teamed up with another couple — my sweetheart Jan and her dog Guido — who share our passion for nature, Alaska’s rich wildness, adventures in the local landscape and, more generally, life, which has further enhanced our joyful explorations.