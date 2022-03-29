Alaska is known for its majestic views, alluring wildlife, and hockey. On Saturday, April 2, 2022, all three will be on display as the annual Air Force versus Army hockey game returns to Anchorage after a two-year hiatus. This year will mark the 7th time the two teams have squared off.
"The Army has had two years to prepare, but we're definitely planning on continuing our winning streak. The boys in blue are pumped to bring the trophy back home," said Air Force captain, MSgt Bobby Dubinsky.
The Air Force squad, which is comprised of active duty, guard, and reserve airmen, has skated away with bragging rights in four of the last six contests.
But don't count the Army squad out just yet. Led by former Norwich University standout CPT Benjamin Cohen, the Army has some powerhouse forwards that will give Air Force goaltender 1st Lt. Neil Gotschall a run for his money. At just 20-years-old, Specialist Robbi Thomas is the Army's Stevie Weeks, and CPT Cohen expects to rely heavily on his silky mitts to secure a long-awaited victory.
"Specialist Thomas is definitely going to be one of the fastest guys on the ice. I don't think the Air Force knows what's coming for them," said CPT Cohen with a laugh.
Trash talking aside, both teams agree that the real magic of the bout is the opportunity for both branches to intermingle and develop a sense of camaraderie.
"We have everything from LTCs to Privates playing in the game which means there's a great opportunity for mentorship among the ranks. It also gives guys a chance to be leaders in a really tangible way," said CPT Cohen.
Although he sees the game as a friendly matchup, CPT Cohen still plans to bring the heat. When asked if he had any words for Air Force's MSgt Dubinsky, he was succinct.
"Justice is about to be served."
The puck drops at 3 pm at Ben Boeke Arena (534 E 16th Ave), and tickets are free at MyAlaskaTix.com. Stay afterward to watch the Anchorage Wolverines take on the Chippewa Steel at 7 pm. The Wolverines game is $10 for Active Duty Military.