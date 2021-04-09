The Anchorage Wolverines, the newest member of the North American Hockey League, will be hosting a Facebook Live event to kick off the 2021-22 inaugural season.
Fans can join in the action by following our Facebook fan page, Anchorage Wolverines, and logging on April 14 at 4pm.
President Kai Binkley Sims will address the most anticipated details surrounding the Wolverines. Sims will unveil the official logo, colors, and jersey for the Wolverines, as well as details about coaching, home ice, and season ticket information.
“The outpouring of support from the community, especially our first partner, Alaska Airlines, has been overwhelming since we were officially announced,” says Sims. “We are excited to share some of the details we’ve been working on over the last several months with our fans.”