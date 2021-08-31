LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO (Aug. 31, 2021) — An Anchorage resident is $15,000 richer after a recent visit to Sin City. But his good fortune didn’t happen in the casino.
Jonathan Pavelsky won the 2020-2021 APA 8-Ball Classic Pool Championship in early August in Las Vegas.
Pavelsky was amongst nearly 6,000 poolplayers throughout North America who attempted to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association’s (APA) 8-Ball Classic. He was one of only 826 that advanced to the national finals at the Westgate Resort & Casino.
Pavelsky competed in the Yellow Tier of the 8-Ball Classic and received a cash and prize package worth $15,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to his local poolroom. The 8-Ball Classic featured five individual tiers all based on skill level.
The finals match was live-streamed and can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/gZ5ZIBQeQwQ.
Pavelsky is a member of the local APA League in Anchorage where he plays pool regularly.
The 8-Ball Classic, held Aug. 5 – 7, was part of the APA’s Poolplayer Championships which featured 16 divisions of competition, nearly 10,000 total players and more than $1.2 Million in prize money.
The APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, Mo., sanctions the world’s largest amateur pool league, known as the APA Pool League throughout the United States, and as the Canadian Pool League in Canada. Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9‑Ball League play. The APA is generally recognized as the Governing Body of Amateur Pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.
The APA produces four major tournaments—the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship—that, together, pay out nearly $2 Million in cash and prizes annually!
The APA and its championships are sponsored by Aramith, Action Cues, PoolDawg and Valley-Dynamo.
For more information on the American Poolplayers Association, visit poolplayers.com.